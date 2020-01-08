The Ottumwa High School bowling teams have the dates circled on the calendar: Feb. 8, Feb. 13, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25-26.
Nine meets remain — or at least coaches Doug Techel and Tom Maher hope remain — in the season, but those dates correspond with the biggest meets of the season.
So far, the Bulldogs have dominated almost everyone they’ve faced, and done it with strong team play. The Ottumwa girls go into the second half of their season 10-2, the boys 11-0. Both lead their respective classes in scoring average.
But those last four meets? Those will be the ultimate tests, starting with the Muscatine Invitational, followed by the CIML Metro meet and Class 2A/3A state-qualifying meets, and ending with the state tournament at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo over two days.
“The one thing we really want to work on is the attitude, and continue to root for our teammates,” said Techel, whose team hopes to win a state championship for the third time in four years. “It’s the team concept we’re still working on. We’ve got some tough teams ahead, and a good attitude really can add pins to the game.”
So far, the Ottumwa girls have dominated everyone, save for a 28-pin loss to West Des Moines Valley in which Techel took blame for the setback. Statistically, no team in 3A is better than the Bulldogs, whose 2,757 pinfall average leads the field, as does their 184 game average.
However, strange things happen, and Techel is well aware of that. The Bulldogs were loaded last season, but faltered in the Baker games at the state meet to finish third by 43 pins.
This year’s group has seen steady performances, but maybe no one has improved more than Randi O’Leary, who only earned spot duty in varsity last season but has been one of the team’s most consistent bowlers this year and is third on the team in scoring average.
With a hammer at the end in junior Zoe Seamans, the Bulldogs are well-equipped to take another run at the title. But Techel is eager to get a better sense of his team as a slew of road meets begins in the middle of this month.
“That’s where you get to know how the kids adapt to the different lane conditions. We don’t bowl the state tournament here,” he said. “It’s just a matter of keeping the confidence. We’ve seen a lot of positive things, but we have to be better with our pin totals come the end of the year.”
The Ottumwa boys have flourished under Maher, who is in his first season. The Bulldogs have enviable depth, which has allowed them to mix and match bowlers based on performance. Junior varsity bowlers have shown they are more than capable to step into the varsity lineup at a moment’s notice.
“Our young kids have really stepped up,” Maher said. “We still need to work on consistent ball rotation, but not only are we trying to get better this year, we’re creating the team for next year. This is just a good group from top to bottom.”
The Bulldogs have dominated their foes, and their perfect dual-meet mark is no fluke. Ottumwa leads 2A in both pinball average (3,159) and game scoring average (213), and Dawson Greene, who falls into the No. 6 slot and is the hammer in the Baker games, is second in both categories to defending state champion Dale Weaver of Cedar Rapids Xavier.
But what has made the Bulldogs particularly tough is their depth. Both JV teams could hold their own against most varsity squads, and it’s unlikely Ottumwa is challenged until a matchup at Marshalltown Jan. 23. The Bobcats are a perennial state qualifier, finishing fifth in 3A last season.
“I’m very happy with the approach these guys have taken. It’s just a matter of cleaning a few things up,” Maher said. “We’re starting to get over the anxieties, and now they just have to control their emotions through the last meet of the year.”
And both teams will have a leg up since the state-qualifying meets will be at Champion Bowl once again Feb. 18. Both programs are at a level where anything less than the state tournament is disappointment; since 2007, the teams have missed the state tournament once, and have a 21 combined appearances.
“We’re all working hard for the end of the year,” Techel said.