DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls and boys bowling teams continued their strong runs this season Thursday as they swept a CIML Metro dual with Des Moines at Great Escape.
The girls defeated East 2,902 to 2,227, getting a 481 series from McKinna Haines, who had a 266 second game as the Bulldogs built more than a 400-pin lead through the individual games.
Anna Wetrich added a 406, while Olivia Pilcher (371), Jenny Goodman (358) and Randi O’Leary (348) rounded out the team’s counting series. Zoe Seamans had a 320 series.
The Bulldogs also had a strong run of Baker games, and rolled a 226 in the final game.
The boys pulled away from East for a 3,149 to 2,962 victory.
Dawson Greene shot a 483 series, one of four series over 400 for the Bulldogs. Braydon Songer added a 463, while Jaxson Coble had a 410 and Reiley Freeman a 408. Rich Garrett (378) and Garraty Richmond (367) completed the varsity.
Three of the Bulldogs’ five Baker games were over 200.
“We bowled steady, but it took some time adjusting to the lane conditions and making equipment adjustments,” Ottumwa boys coach Tom Maher said. “I’m pleased with how we wanted.”
The teams compete in the Muscatine Invitational Feb. 8 at the Rose Bowl.