Win and lose, the Ottumwa High School bowling teams have lessons to learn.
One had to learn the hard way, the other almost did.
The Ottumwa boys couldn't overcome Des Moines Lincoln in the individual games, and took their first loss of the season as the Railsplitters picked up a 3,086-2,959 win over the Bulldogs in a CIML Metro dual meet Thursday at Champion Bowl.
The Ottumwa girls almost surrendered a 150-pin lead heading into Baker games before hanging on for a 2,736-2,698 win, a scant 38-pin victory.
"There are no excuses today. We got it handed to us and we deserved the result," Ottumwa boys coach Tom Maher said. "Now we'll go back to the drawing board and move on from it."
"I wish every meet we were in were like this, because this was like a state tournament atmosphere," Ottumwa girls coach Doug Techel said. "Only one of the teams, however, had the intensity."
On the boys side, Lincoln built a 176-point lead through the two rounds of individual games, bolstered by four games between 227 and 255 in the second round. Ottumwa managed to shave the deficit in the Bakers, but the damage was already done.
"Lincoln is a very good team with players who threw a lot of strikes," Maher said. "We let them dictate how we shot the ball. We didn't keep our focus. We tried to throw strikes every time to try to stay with them."
Jaxson Coble, who'd struggled a bit before the Christmas break, appeared to regain his form. He shot games of 217 and 234 for a 451 series to lead the Bulldogs. Dawson Greene shot a 439 series, but Ottumwa couldn't match the four series over 400 by Lincoln, which was led by Ethan Ervin's 498.
"Going in, I thought if we could stay close in the individual games, we could make up the difference in the Bakers," Maher said. "But we got intimidated. They have three bangers in there that throw a lot of strikes."
The girls seemed on cruise control through individual games with a 146-pin advantage, anchored by a strong set of games by Anna Wetrich, who shot 232 and 221 to lead the team. Still, Lincoln dominated the Bakers because their emotion showed, and the momentum was contagious in almost every frame of every game as they beat the Bulldogs in all of them.
"Between the fourth and fifth Baker games, I thought our girls showed a little more emotion, but it's all a learning experience," Techel said. "When you wear the red jersey we have, there is a target and everyone wants to beat you. Lincoln wasn't going away.
"They had a lot of enthusiasm and put a lot of pressure on us," Techel said. "But it's nice to know the girls can make the shots when they have to have them. They'll have confidence that they can."
The girls had four games over 200 in the individual games, but they couldn't carry over that same success to the Bakers. Some bowlers had strong shots, others struggled.
"The Bakers are the most pressure-packed of anything, because each player only gets two shots per game. If they leave an open, they can't fill it up in the next frame," Techel said. "Bakers really are a team effort, but it's stressful. You have to make good shots."
The teams host Ankeny for Senior Day Tuesday.
at Champion Bowl
Girls
Ottumwa 2,736; Des Mones Lincoln 2,698
Individual games
Ottumwa — McKinna Haines 224-177—401; Jenny Goodman 135-161—296; Randi O'Leary 202-178—380; Olivia Pilcher 150-183—333; Anna Wetrich 232-221—453; Zoe Seamans 173-178—351.
Des Moines Lincoln — Cassie Lee 193-158—351; Hailee McCormick 181-188—369; Sara Byers 161-180—341; Meghan Beener 204-182—386; Maija Kompsie 155-170—325; Chelsie Probasco 159-149—308
Baker games — Ottumwa: 179, 157, 169, 130, 183. Des Moines Lincoln: 181, 163, 191, 193, 198
Boys
Des Moines Lincoln 3,086; Ottumwa 2,959
Individual games
Ottumwa — Braydon Songer 189-161—350; Tyler Clubb 162-205—367; Jaxson Coble 217-234—451; Clayton Morris 160-111—271; Garraty Richmond 209-147—356; Dawson Greene 225-214—439
Des Moines Lincoln — Kyle Ahn 138-182—320; Dominic Friend 175-182—357; Derrik Probasco 207-232—439; Dylan Armel 159-227—386; William Putney 212-247—459; Ethan Ervin 243-255—498
Baker games — Ottumwa: 223, 184, 206, 211, 172. Des Moines Lincoln: 207, 160, 195, 190, 195
Junior varsity
Individual games
Ottumwa — Dylan Glick 182-173—355; Mason Conrad 178-180—358; Rich Garrett 234-188—422; Ryan Eddy 192-216—408; Jason Rukaber 248-193—438; Alex Frymoyer 210-176—386
Baker games — Ottumwa: 158, 182, 225, 226, 258