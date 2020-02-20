DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls bowling team rode a strong second round of individual games to outlast Des Moines Lincoln and win the CIML Metro tournament Thursday at Merle Hay Lanes.
The Bulldogs claimed four of the top seven spots individually as the team shot a 2,729 to defeat Lincoln by 41 pins. Both teams will be competing in the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday in Waterloo.
Anna Wetrich’s 235 set the tone in the second game as she finished second individually with a 411 series, 11 pins from the championship. McKinna Haines and Zoe Seamans both recovered from subpar performances in their opening games to shoot a 379 and 390 series, respectively.
Ottumwa, on the stretch of games over 200 from Wetrich, Haines and Seamans in the second round, opened up a 48-pin lead on Lincoln heading to the Baker games.
“It was a typical Ottumwa and Des Moines Lincoln battle,” Ottumwa girls coach Doug Techel said. “We all struggled in the first game. I think we went up there thinking the lanes were going to be slick like the first time we were there, and they really got dry in the Bakers. It was a survival of the fittest.”
Seamans with fifth overall, while Haines as sixth. Olivia Pilcher (364), Jenny Goodman (342) and Randi O’Leary (337) were seventh, 11th and 12th.
Lincoln’s Sara Byers shot a pair of 211s to win the individual title.
The Ottumwa boys shot a 2,895 to finish second behind Des Moines Lincoln by 46 pins.
Dawson Greene shot a 505 series with games of 247 and 258, to win individual championship honors, but most of the other Bulldogs struggled on the day.
Jaxson Coble shot a 433, with a 241 second game. Rich Garrett (378), Garrity Richmond (328), Braydon Songer (317) and Clayton Morris (299) rounded out the varsity.
Only one of Ottumwa’s Baker games was over 200.
“We struggled finding the right line for most of the day,” Ottumwa boys coach Tom Maher said. “I think the short turnaround from the state-qualifying meet had some effect on us. We battled through the day, but came up a couple of spare pick-ups short.”
The boys compete in the Class 2A state tournament Tuesday in Waterloo, while the girls compete in the 3A meet Wednesday.