MUSCATINE — Braydon Songer shot a 501 series to take runner-up singles honors, and the Ottumwa High School boys bowling team won the Muscatine Invitational Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
The Ottumwa girls and boys both secured team championships. The Bulldog girls posted a score of 2,955, paced by Anna Wetrich team-leading average of 238 that included a 256 in the second game.
McKinna Haines posted an average of 232. Zoe Seamans added a 197 average as the Bulldogs put the team title out of reach with a fourth baker game of 200.
Songer pieced together games of 246 and 255 out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Jaxson Coble (434), Dawson Greene (404) and Reiley Freeman (401) also shot series over 400 as the Bulldogs had a total pinfall of 3,115 to edge Clinton (3,022) for the title.
The Bulldogs also bookended their Baker games with games over 200.
The Bulldogs' JV shot a 2,913 in the tournament, led by Dylan Glick's 452 series. Clayton Morris added a 422, followed by Mason Kenrod (390), Bobby Skinner (357) and Jason Rukaber (307) that counted toward the team score.