BLOOMFIELD – There were plenty of emotions flowing through Dalton Reeves shortly after the final buzzer sounded on Monday night.
There was the emotion of a 32-minute battle with the Fairfield Trojans, featuring 49 combined points scored by two of the best forwards in southern Iowa. Reeves scored 29 of those points, edging Fairfield junior Max Weaton by nine, but could not rally the Mustangs to a win as Fairfield snapped a four-game losing streak by earning the 69-55 non-conference decision.
Then, there were new emotions that came as Reeves and his Mustang teammates stayed on the court for a special video presentation. Chuck Locke, who began the night as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Davis County boys basketball program, congratulated Reeves for breaking his record.
Reeves became the school's all-time leading scorer Monday night, overtaking the record mark of 1,269 career points scored by Locke from 1973-77. Needing eight points to break the record, Reeves accomplished that feat late in the first half finishing the night with 1,291 points after pouring in 21 more in the second half against Fairfield.
"I didn't expect that video at all, but it just seemed to bring out every emotion at once," Reeves said. "It was a strange swing of moods. I don't know how to explain it. There was some disappointment for losing a tough game, but there was also a lot of joy."
Entering the night averaging nearly 23 points a game, scoring eight points to break the program's career scoring record made it somewhat of a formality that Reeves would achieve history on Monday night. It was no secret just how close Reeves was to the record, something the Davis County senior found out throughout the day at school.
"People kept coming up to me asking me about it and telling me what I needed, so I knew exactly how many points I needed to break the record," Reeves said. "I actually did forget about it once the game got going. When I scored that eighth point, I saw my parents smiling and I started to receive some high-fives. That's when it clicked and I realized what had happened."
While Reeves headed to the locker room at halftime as Davis County's all-time leading scorer, Fairfield headed in with the lead. The Trojans outscored the Mustangs, 25-15, in the second quarter opening a 42-28 halftime lead.
"The balanced scoring was good for us. We had three guys score in double figures and played nine or 10 guys," Fairfield head boys basketball coach Mick Flattery said. "We've still go to learn how to extend a lead, but our guys did a great job with their intensity level."
That intensity level could have been an issue for the Trojans coming into the night. Besides losing four straight games by 25 combined points, Fairfield has a Southeast Conference showdown looming at home on Thursday with top-ranked (3A) Fort Madison.
"There's a lot of talk around town about who we're playing on Thursday," Flattery said. "I kept reminding the boys that the most important game of the year coming into Monday night was on Monday night. We'll take care of Thursday night on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you start looking forward to Thursday night before that, you lose on Monday."
Tate Allen made sure the Trojans (4-9) got off to a strong start. The Fairfield junior scored nine points in the opening quarter and finished scored all of his game-leading 21 points in the opening 16 minutes of the game.
"It's all from practice. The work I've put in during practice transferred over to the game," Allen said. "I've been working on new parts of my game. It's showing up during games. I knew it was going to be harder for Max to score going up against (Reeves). Most teams are going to focus in on Max. It helps me to get more open looks and take advantage of what the defense is giving me."
Weaton's 20 points and a 15-point effort from J.J. Lane helped Fairfield secure a win for the first time since beating another South Central Conference squad, Centerville, three days in the new year. The Trojans stretched the lead out to 60-39 early in the fourth quarter, then held off a late charge by Reeves and the Mustangs that cut Fairfield's lead to 63-51 as a 3-pointer by Evan Haines with 1:30 left put the Trojans back up by 15.
Reeves won't have to wait long to become the first Davis County player to reach 1,300 career points, entering Tuesday night's game with Albia just shy of hitting that milestone. Owning the school's career scoring record is an accomplishment that, for Reeves, seemed like quite a stretch not that long ago.
"When I was in seventh grade, I wasn't anything of a basketball player. Pretty much all I did was set screens," Reeves said. "It wasn't even my favorite sport until my sophomore year of high school. I never even thought about it as one of my top three sports. I hadn't really given any thought to this record until last year when I realized I was starting to get close to it."
Counting Tuesday's game with Albia, Davis County has four regular-season games left this season and at least five games overall with more potentially to come depending on how deep into postseason play the Mustangs can go. Reeves could cross the 1,400-point barrier and, with a torrid finish to his career, could finish as the only Davis County boys basketball player to score 1,500 career points.
"It's an amazing feeling to own this record," Reeves said. "I can't wait to come back here and soak it in with my kids and my grandkids.
"Of course, it might be broken by then."
But, as Locke said on the video to Reeves, records are made to be broken.
"I think what really hit me on the video was what Mr. Locke said about his teammates," Reeves said. "That's been the big thing for me over these past four years. I couldn't have done any of this without a great team around me. I can't play games by myself. Having a good team and a good foundation around is what leads to this type of success."