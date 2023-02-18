ALBIA — Drew Chance never saw his final shot he would put up inside the Albia High School 'A' Gymnasium.
Chance never even saw the basket after avoiding a turnover in the final seconds of a Class 2A district semifinal with Mediapolis. All the Albia senior saw were the three Mediapolis players defending his line drive 3-pointer from the top of the key.
The next thing Chance saw was a sea of players decked in Blue Demons home white uniforms. Chance fired home a blind 3-point jumper as time expired on Friday, clinching a 42-41 win over Mediapolis in the final home game of the year for the Blue Demons.
Next up for Albia (14-8) is a trip to a familiar gymnasium as the Blue Demons will battle second-ranked West Burlington (21-1) on Tuesday at Davis County High School with the Class 2A, District 11 title on the line. The winner of that game will play either Wilton or Pella Christian, a 79-41 winner over Cardinal, on Feb. 25 for the Substate 6 title and a trip to Des Moines to compete in the Iowa High School boys state basketball tournament.
