Boys basketball: Ankeny pulls away late from Ottumwa

Ottumwa High School boys basketball coach Neil Hartz can see the top of the hump, and the confidence his players have in nearing it.
Now, it’s all about finishing the climb.
The Bulldogs shook off a slow start to get within three in the third quarter, but Ankeny hit free throws down the stretch of a 57-47 CIML crossover victory Tuesday at Evans Middle School.
“I can walk out of this locker room tonight, lose by 10 and be pretty happy about that,” Hartz said. “When we force teams the way we want to play, like we did in the second half, there isn’t a team in Class 4A we can’t take the floor against and be in the game in the fourth quarter. We got the shots, we just didn’t make them, and I’ll take that over turnovers late in the game.”
Trae Swartz, the 4A scoring leader, was largely a nonfactor in the game with just 11 points, 14 below his season average. In his place, however, were several players who stepped up with strong all-around games. Kie Glosser scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring as eight different players scored.
That is more the balance Hartz wants for his team, despite Swartz’s early-season dominance.
“Trae can score 32 points in a game, but more importantly, he’s a team player. He could score two points, but he just wants to win,” Hartz said. “He was kicking the ball outside tonight to Kie, and Kie hit threes.
“We’ve been preaching since Christmas to have that third or fourth scoring option,” he said. “Teams will have to guard us then.”
Ankeny’s guard tandem of Jaxon Smith and Braxton Bayless was a bit too much to overcome. Smith scored a game-high 20 points and Bayless added 18, but Smith managed just four points in the second half as Ottumwa asserted itself with strong defense.
The Hawks (7-1), who received votes in 4A in the Associated Press poll, jumped out to a 20-8 lead on the strength of wide-open shooters hitting from the outside, as well as a dribble-drive that was quick enough to the basket to avoid charges.
However, Glosser hit a pair of threes late in the first quarter to pull the Bulldogs (3-6) within 20-14, but a clutch three-point play by Smith put the Hawks up 32-25 late in the second as Ankeny built a nine-point halftime lead.
“We knew coming in that they were guard-oriented, and if we could just get one of their top two in foul trouble, we could play the defense we wanted,” Hartz said. “We did and it changed the game for a while. We had them rattled a bit.”
The Bulldogs got within 34-31 in the third on a fast start to the second half, but Ankeny built up an eight-point lead by the end of it. Ottumwa then went six minutes between baskets in the fourth quarter even though it hit free throws, but the Hawks hit five free throws in the final minute to hang on.
“We had a couple mental mistakes at the line, but we want teams like this to play our way,” Hartz said. “This was a 6-1 team we went toe-to-toe with. We made Waukee play our style and made this team play it.
“We don’t have the record we want, but the guys aren’t down,” he said. “It’s going to finally be good to be home after the next couple games. We’re right there.”
Ottumwa visits Des Moines East Friday for a CIML Metro contest.