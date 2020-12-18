ELDON — The Cardinal Comets are on a roll.
And they're doing it with one of their best players watching from the sidelines.
Just two days after learning that starting junior Landon Becker will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn ACL, Cardinal pulled away in the second half to secure a third straight win. Elias Elammari led a balanced attack for the Comets with 18 points as Cardinal surged with 23 points in the third quarter and 38 points in the final 16 minutes to put away a 63-46 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over Van Buren County in a rematch of an postseason upset scored by the Warriors last season to open Class 2A district tournament play.
"The guys took that as a challenge when they heard the news about Landon. He's with us every single day helping us everywhere he can," Cardinal head boys basketball coach Mike Strasko said. "You realize just how great a leader he is, especially right now. Sometimes, you take it for granted when he's playing. He's stepping in, coaching some of our younger guys and helping them understand things that he had to learn the hard way because there were no upperclassmen to teach him.
"He's a gift. He's an incredible player. He's going to work hard to return and when he does, he's going to be even better. It was kind of shame to lose him. He really was putting up all-state numbers."
Becker initially hurt his knee in Cardinal's first win of the season at Moravia and officially tore the ACL in a loss last Tuesday to New London. Without Becker in the line-up, Cardinal has scored conference wins over WACO and New London along with a 70-62 SEISC crossover win against Hillcrest Academy this past Tuesday featuring a 23-point first quarter and a 19-point effort from Lewis.
Lewis was at it again on Friday, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with 18 points for his second double-double of the week. Elammari and Lewis teamed up to jump-start the Comets in the third quarter with the two connecting on five lay-ups in the period that led to 11 of Cardinal's 23 points.
"We're going to miss having Landon out on the court, but I think it helps get everyone in the action of scoring instead of going to just one person," Elammari said. "I feel like if Landon was out there, Dawson would be more focused on rebounding than both scoring and rebounding. I still don't feel like this team is close to reaching our top capabilities even with how we've played in the last three games.
"Hopefully, it just continues to progress throughout the season and we get better from here."
Jackson Manning led Van Buren County (0-6, 0-5 SEI south) with a game-high 21 points less than two hours after his older sister, Isabel, scored a career-high 40 points for the Warrior girls in a conference win over Cardinal. Foul trouble again plagued the Warriors with Lane Davis and Wyatt Mertens fouling out in the fourth quarter after combining for 21 points.
"The tricky thing about rivalries and teams that are so close is that you invest so much emotionally to the point where you're trying to hard out there," Strasko said. "I think we had a little bit of that in the first half. We let (Van Buren County) talk some and got pulled into that emotional roller coaster they like to pull you into.
"We talked about that at halftime, we figured it out, we refocused and we came out with the team we've seen more consistently in the last three to four games."
Cardinal (4-2, 3-2 SEI south) will look to carry a four-game winning streak into the holiday break on Tuesday. The Comets head to West Burlington to face the Falcons.