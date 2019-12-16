ALBIA – It’s not unusual to see the last name of Chance at the top of the scoring list for the Albia boys basketball team.
Seeing Drew instead of Blake in front of Chance, however, is something new.
On a day where 11 different players saw at least one shot go through the basket, freshman Drew Chance was the one that saw the most shots fall on Saturday against Twin Cedars. The younger brother of Albia’s returning top scorer, Blake Chance, scored a career-high 12 points to lead the Blue Demons to a 78-26 non-conference win over the Sabers.
“I wasn’t really expecting to play in varsity basketball this year,” Drew Chance said. “I was expecting to play junior varsity, but I got the call up. I’ve been working my butt off in practice. I think I’ve done a pretty good job and I’m getting the minutes I want.”
Albia is now 4-0 on the season with South Central Conference contests left against Clarke on Tuesday and Davis County on Friday. Two more wins will give the Blue Demons a perfect 6-0 record heading into the two-week holiday break.
“You feel like the guys are really buying in. I’m proud of how the guys are playing and how well we’re moving the ball,” Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. “January is going to be tough for us. We play a lot of really good teams when we come back from the holiday break.
“We’re going to be tested. We’re going to see some adversity. It’s so important that we’ve seen how effective it has been to move the ball around. We’ve moved the ball well in three of our four games. The one game we struggled to move the ball (a 57-42 win at Chariton) is the game we had our toughest time scoring.”
Blake Chance and the defense of the Blue Demons saved the day in that game. Last year’s top scorer had 22 points in last week’s road win over the Chargers, which featured a 16-4 closing run for Albia.
Chance set the tone for the Blue Demons on Saturday by scoring on a lay-up off after securing the basketball of Blake Stewart’s opening tip-off win. The older Chance had nine points and five assists, averaging over seven dishes a game so far including 14 in Friday’s 76-57 SCC win over Centerville breaking the single-game program record previously held by Mitch Chance, Blake and Drew’s father.
“I actually didn’t know I broke that record until Dad texted me that information (on Saturday morning),” Blake Chance said. “It’s even more important to me to have a big night passing the ball. Coach always talks with how important that is. If I can drive and draw attention, I can feed the ball to our bigs and let them finish at the hoop.”
Drew Chance was the benefactor on Saturday of the unselfish basketball played by the Blue Demons, which saw 10 different players step on the court in the opening quarter after wholesale substitutions were made by Archer four minutes into the game. Albia had seven different players score in the opening quarter and shot 67 percent (22-33) in the first half, building a commanding 49-22 halftime lead over the Sabers.
“Blake’s looked to me a lot more than I thought he might so far this season,” Drew Chance said. “I’ve played with him my whole life, but we really don’t talk about it out there on the court. It’s just that special relationship we have. It’s pretty special to be out there playing with such a talented older brother.”
Jackson Pence scored 10 points on Saturday.