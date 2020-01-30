PACKWOOD — Everything Pekin High School boys basketball coach John Swanson envisions of his team — hard to guard, fast pace, great defense — was on display.
Now, he just wants it to continue as the Panthers eye another SEI Superconference North Division crown.
Nick Tschudy got hot from 3-point range early, and the Panthers were locked in on both offense and defense in a 75-37 divisional rout over Louisa-Muscatine Thursday. Pekin (12-3, 12-1 division) is closing in on the North title and could wrap it up this weekend.
“This was a game we were anticipating. It was Jump Rope Night and Senior Night, and both of those bring good crowds,” Swanson said. “It’s always good to get that spark and feed off that. We just kind of exploded.”
The Panthers were coming off a buzzer-beating win over Lone Tree Tuesday, but there was no letup against the struggling Falcons. Tschudy scored a game-high 16 points to lead four teammates in double figures, and the Panthers went on a 19-0 run in the first quarter to take command of the game.
Pekin’s defense then supported the offense in the second quarter, holding Louisa-Muscatine without a field goal for almost five minutes while building a 42-7 lead. The Panthers were explosive running the floor and finishing at the basket, but also continued their hot shooting from the outside.
“When we’re as balanced as we were tonight, we’re tough to guard,” Swanson said. “It doesn’t matter if the outside guys or the post guys. We really work and stress in practice on playing fast. We just had a lot of confidence tonight.”
Brady Millikin and Brayden Sobaski, who hit the 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Lone Tree, each scored 14 points for Pekin. Kennan Winn was a steady inside presence, scoring 11 points. Eleven different players scored.
Jared Woerly scored 11 points for the Falcons, while Emmanuel Walker added 10, mostly in the second half against the continuous clock.
“It didn’t matter what kind of defense we played tonight. We were able to get in the passing lanes,” Swanson said. “We really made it tough for them to get settled in.
“There was a lot of energy in this game because people were still talking about Tuesday,” Swanson said. “It was just a fun night tonight. We shared the ball (21 assists), and were just extremely unselfish. When you hit those first couple threes in the game, it’s just a totally different game.”
Pekin visits Wapello for a divisional contest Saturday, and is looking for a return trip to the Superconference Shootout championship game next week. Considering the leadership lost from last year’s team, Swanson has been pleased with how this one has rounded into form.
“I knew we’d be pretty good, but I didn’t know how long it would take with the experience we lost,” he said. “We’re going for back-to-back North Division titles for the first time in school history, and Pekin’s not really well-known for basketball. So that’s really important to us.”