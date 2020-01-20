Boys basketball: Bears pull away late to turn back Trojans

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield High School boys basketball coach Mick Flattery has coached 31 years, and never has he guided a girls or boys team this young.
Youth has presented challenges, but it’s also presented opportunity.
Danville’s Ty Carr and Taylor Kensett combined for 50 points, and the Bears held off Fairfield’s fourth-quarter rally in a 76-63 win Monday at Fairfield High School.
“It’s not what I know. It’s what they know, and right now I’m not doing a good enough job getting things across,” said Flattery, who gave four freshmen significant playing time. “That’s Coaching 101. It’s a lot of teaching and re-teaching, and I enjoy that. There are a lot of ups and downs.”
Fairfield (2-9) had both in this contest. The Trojans whittled a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to four with four minutes left, but they couldn’t get closer as the Bears put on a clinic at the free-throw line. Carr and Kensett were 13 of 14 at the line in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
However, the Trojans were strong from the perimeter despite a lack of an inside game. Elan Ledger scored 21 points to lead Fairfield, sinking six 3-pointers along the way. His torrid shooting in the second half brought the Trojans within striking distance, but there were too many miscues to overcome the deficit.
However, Fairfield’s fate might have been sealed in the first two minutes as Danville took a 10-0 lead at the outset. Kensett’s three-point play seconds into the contest established the paint, and Carr buried a three to compliment the post play.
“Danville has a nice young team, and they made some big free throws late,” Flattery said. “We just didn’t come out with any energy, and this is a game you have to play with energy. It was just an uphill climb from the start.”
The Trojans trailed 31-20 at halftime and by 12 going into the fourth quarter. Carr hit two free throws to put the Bears (6-7) up 51-37 with 7:56 to go, and Fairfield got a three by Ledger, two from freshman JJ Lane and a three-point play by Blake Holden to pull within 59-55.
Danville slowly pulled away, getting clutch baskets down the stretch. Neither team was strong handling the ball, but the Bears simply capitalized on more mistakes.
Fairfield’s freshman trio of Lane, Tate Allen and Max Weaton accounted for 22 points.
“With those young guys, and even the guys who haven’t played much, it’s just a different intensity. A different physicality,” Flattery said. “Right now, we’re a two or three quarters kind of team.
“These guys have really made progress, but we can’t judge our success on wins or losses,” Flattery said. “We have to be process-oriented, and we want to be the team that is going to get after you no matter what and match that intensity. That’s the team we want to be when the postseason comes around.”
Fairfield hosts Burlington in a Southeast Conference matchup Friday.