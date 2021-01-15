SEYMOUR — Tom Hill didn't mince words, channelling his inner Steve Young moments after the final buzzer sounded Thursday night at Seymour.
"We needed to get the monkey off our back!" declared the Big Red skipper.
The Centerville boys basketball finally broke through, securing the first win of the season. After eight straight tough losses, the Big Reds found the surge needed to put away a 64-41 win over the Warriors scoring 20 points in the second quarter and 23 in the third, opening a 20-point lead.
The Big Reds scored the first six points of the game on two free throws by Merrick Mathews, a lay-up by Brady Kauzlarich and a put back by Isaac Byrd. The Warriors scored the final 10 points in the first quarter to take a 10-6 lead.
It appeared the monkey was still holding on to the Big Red vertebrae.
"We could have folded at that point," assessed Hill. "Seymour is a young, but scrappy team.
"But, we stayed in the game."
Centerville switched from a man-to-man defense to a zone in the second quarter and also unleashed an offensive attack that would turn the momentum in favor of the Big Reds. Brady Tuttle opened with a jumper for the visitors, and Centerville went on to score 11 straight points to take a 17-12 lead with 4:12 left in the quarter.
Byrd grabbed four rebounds during the frame to aid the Big Red cause. Freshman Conner Stephens would hit two 3-pointers in the last 1:35 to launch a 26-19 lead for Centerville heading into halftime.
The third quarter saw the offensive onslaught continue for the Big Reds. After the Warriors cut the Centerville lead to 30-29 early in the quarter, Centerville would run off 19 consecutive points to end the quarter and take a 49-29 lead.
The streak was highlighted by a balanced scoring attack. Kauzlarich and Tuttle scored six points each and Mathews added five during the run.
Mathews hit a 3-pointer to open up the final frame, extending the consecutive scoring streak to 22 points before Carter Houser scored for the Warriors with 7:19 remaining in the period. Brier Daugherty would conclude the scoring for the Big Reds, hitting a free throw with 4:50 remaining in the game.
Mathews led all Centerville scorers with 17 points while Tuttle added 12 points. Kauzlarich, the scoring leader on the season for the Big Reds, added another 10 points for the winners.
Carter Houser led the Warriors (3-8) in scoring with 20 points.
Centerville (1-8) heads to Albia on Tuesday looking to break through in SCC play. The Blue Demons have the outright lead in the conference, seeking the program's second straight outright SCC title.
"We hope that the win will help us transition into a tough conference stretch during the next 10 days," noted Hill. "One of the things we need to do is to do a better job of getting the ball into the post. We also need to be a little sharper on our 3-point attempts. We had 22 attempts tonight and only hit on four of those attempts."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Centerville 6 20 23 15 64
Seymour 10 9 10 12 41