CENTERVILLE — One week after breaking through with the first win of the season, the Centerville Big Reds were still seeking their first South Central Conference victory.
Check that off the list. Centerville scored 22 points in the opening quarter and never looked back, beating winless Chariton 64-36 on Thursday night at Lakeview Gymnasium
Following a 3-pointer by Brady Kauzlarich and a lay-up by Brody Tuttle, Chariton would answer with consecutive 3-point goals by Quenten Curtis and Ian Goben to take a 6-5 lead with 4:45 on the clock during the opening period.
It would be the last lead of the night for the Chargers. The Big Red would take charge of the contest as they reeled off 15 consecutive points before allowing a 3-point goal by the Chargers. Seven Big Red players would score during the first quarter.
"We followed the game plan," assessed the Big Red skipper, Tom Hill. "We took good shots and our post players did a good job."
Centerville would close out the first period with a commanding 22-9 lead. Merrick Mathews would have a prominent part of the offense during the second frame for the Big Red, scoring nine points.
After hitting two free throws midway through the quarter, Mathews would score the final seven points for Centerville during the final 1:30 of the half. After hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing, Mathews would steal the ball and hit a lay-up.
With 43 seconds left, Mathews would hit a lay-up for the final Big Red points of the half. Centerville closed out the half with a stifling 39-19 lead for the home team.
Centerville would have little trouble breaking a 2-2-1 Chariton press as the second half of play opened. Trayton Smith and Tuttle would both be on the scoring end in the opening of the half as the Big Red took care of business against the press.
Kauzlarich, the season scoring leader for Centerville, hit a 3-pointer midway through the frame and added two free throws. Mason Bauman's drove for a twisting lay-up to close out the scoring in the third quarter for the Big Red, opening a 54-26 lead over the Chargers.
Each team would put 10 points on the scoreboard during the final period. Michael Tieden grabbed three defensive rebounds and scored the final points of the game on a lay-up to put the finishing touches on Centerville's first conference victory.
"We got to play a lot of kids," commented Hill. "Our post play was very good tonight, but we do need to work on transition points."
The Big Reds (2-9, 1-5 SCC) will be looking for their second straight conference win, and third win in four games, on Saturday at home against Clarke.
"Clarke is longer than us, so their post players will challenge us," stated Hill. "They will push the tempo. Clarke is a team that has been hot at times, and cold at times. We will need good defensive pressure by our guards."
Mathews lead the Big Reds in scoring with 15 points. Kauzlarich and Tuttle each added eight points for Centerville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Chariton 9 10 7 10 36
Centerville 22 17 15 10 64