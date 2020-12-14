CENTERVILLE — Fort Madison and Centerville squared off in one of the most unique games of the young high school basketball season.
Hosting the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison on Monday night, the match looked bleak for the Big Red after trailing 22-6 after the first quarter of play. Centerville would rally back and take a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter, where the game would ultimately be decided in the final minute on a pair of free throws by Phillip Goldie that lifted Fort Madison to a 72-71 win at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Not only would the Bloodhounds score the first 16 points of the game, the Big Red couldn't find the netting on the rim until Merrick Mathews hit a lay-up with 1:33 left in the first period. In addition, the Fort Madison 1-2-2 full court zone press would produce numerous turnovers by the Big Red.
Bleak would epitomize the outlook for the contest entering the second quarter of play. The next three quarters of play would bring a stark contrast to the contest.
Centerville would knock down 23 points in the second quarter. The Big Reds hit on 10 of 12 free-throw attempts with Brady Kauzlarich hitting on all seven attempts from the charity stripe.
While Kauzlarich failed to score in the first quarter, the senior would finish the night with 35 points. The Big Reds would cut the lead to 38-29 to end the first half.
"We had a few hiccups, but we took control the second half," lamented Kauzlarich.
The offense for Centerville displayed controlled, patient movement and precision passing during the third quarter. While Fort Madison opened the quarter on a drive to the hoop, Centerville would respond with a lay-up by Isaac Byrd, and a 3-point shot from the left wing by Mathews to close the lead to six points.
Trayton Smith would sink a 3-pointer from the right baseline to bring the home team within three. Kauzlarich was fouled on a drive to the basket, and a technical foul on a Bloodhound would sent the Centerville senior to the free-throw line for four attempts.
Sinking three free-throws with 3:55 left in the period, the Big Reds would pull to within one. Tied at 51-51 with less that a minute, Kauzlarich launhced a 20-foot 3-point attempt that cut the net, sending the Big Red into the final period of play leading 54-51.
Kauzlarich would convert on six of seven free throws in the quarter to help Centerville take a 71-70 lead. Trailing by one, Goldie hit two free-throws to take a 72-71 lead.
The Big Reds (0-3) moved the ball the length of the court in the final seconds, with a lay-up attempt by Kauzlarich that circled around the rim before dropping off to end the game.
"The kids grew. We found some chemistry," noted Centerville skipper, Tom Hill. "We scored more points than we did in the first two games combined."
The scoring leaders for Centerville included Byrd with 16 and Matthews with 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Fort Madison 22 16 13 21 72
Centerville 6 23 25 17 71