BLOOMFIELD — The signs of a breakthrough win was coming for the Centerville Big Reds.
From a season-high 69-point output one week earlier against Knoxville to Saturday's non-conference battle with Bluegrass Conference contender Moravia that saw Centerville cut a 14-point lead in half during the fourth quarter of a 47-40 Mohawk win, the Big Reds were continuing to compete. That perseverance paid off Tuesday as Centerville held off the Mustangs, winning 47-44 for a much-needed South Central Conference road win.
The Big Reds never surrendered the lead, but did have to battle to the finish to clinch the win. Dalton Reeves sank a 25-foot fallaway jumper, cutting Centerville's lead to 45-44 with six seconds left.
"With two players out to illness, we had to go with a couple of freshmen," noted Davis County head coach Mike Bunnell. "It was a growth experience for them."
Both teams were looking to climb up the ladder a notch in the SCC standings. The Mustangs were hindered by a sluggish offensive performance in the first half, scoring just six points in each of the first two periods as they trailed Centerville 20-12 at halftime.
Reeves, a senior, would score eight of Davis County's 12 first-half points.
"I believe our press set the tone for us early," noted Centerville head coach Tom Hill. "We could have quit a long time ago with our record, but our players refused to quit.
"We had so many people step up when we needed them," noted Hill.
Reeves scored a game-high 23 points while Mustang teammate Carson Maeder added nine points. Centerville was led by Conner Stephens with 18 points, followed by Ryan Sinnott with 12 and Brody Tuttle with eight points.
Centerville (2-12, 2-5 SCC) is now off until next Tuesday when the Big Reds head to Albia.
"With four games last week, we need time for practice and time for rest," assessed Hill.
Davis County (5-6, 3-4 SCC) hosts Putnam County (MO) in a non-conference contest on Thursday.
"Putnam likes to play a half-court game," noted Bunnell.