ALBIA — As rough as it was at times on Monday night against Burlington-Notre Dame, Drew Chance had a feeling the season-opening loss could be very useful for the Albia boys basketball team.
"Burlington-Notre Dame's length caused a lot of problems," Chance said on Monday following a 60-42 loss to the Nikes. "We've got Washington next. They're not as long. I feel like we're a better match-up with them."
Less than 24 hours later, Chance backed up those words on the court scoring 35 points for the Blue Demons in a 76-71 double-overtime road win against a Southeast Conference championship contender. Chance and Washington senior Ethan Patterson dueled throughout the early-season classic with Patterson scoring 34 points for the Demons helping Washington erase a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime before matching Albia with 11 points in the first extra session.
Ultimately, Chance and the Blue Demons were able to shake off a rough opening night against the Nikes and a resilient Washington squad in the final four minutes. Albia outscored Washington 9-4 in the second extra session, improving to 1-1 on the season with an impressive win for a relatively inexperienced Blue Demon boys basketball squad.
"We lost four starters from last year. We've had a lot of guys that have played their first varsity minutes for us this week," Albia head coach Kevin Archer said. "I think we had some deer-in-the-headlight looks (on Monday). We had some turnovers that were silly. That's just an experience thing. We played well in our Pride scrimmage against Ottumwa last Friday, but we saw some things against Notre Dame that we haven't seen yet and just weren't quite ready for.
"You just have to keep moving forward. You just have to understand that you're going to get better."
Albia got better in just 24 hours, scoring 12 points in the first quarter against Washington to build an early lead on Tuesday after being held to four points on one made field goal in eight attempts during the first eight minutes on Monday against Burlington-Notre Dame. Carsen Jones dominated the first 16 minutes of the season opener at Albia for the Nikes, scoring 16 of his team-leading 20 points in the first half as Notre Dame built a 16-point lead.
"You go in there into the paint and you've got 6-7 guys with their arms all over the place," Chance said. "We just had to readjust. I had kind of had to find myself. There were some guys hanging their heads after that first quarter. You just have to stick with them and get them to believe in themselves. Those guys have put too much work in over the summer. We just needed to get used to each other to get rolling."
Despite the struggles on Monday in the first half, Albia began getting in the groove late against Notre Dame. Chance scored a game-high 27 points, sinking four of five attempts from 3-point range to help Albia cut what was a 23-point Nike lead down to 51-38 with three minutes left.
Liam Delaney, however, helped put the game away for Notre Dame. Delaney scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, including nine of Notre Dame's 14 points in the final quarter to keep the Blue Demons (1-1) from getting any closer.
"I think we were getting some more confidence as (Monday's) game was going along," Chance said. "We're not as bad as we looked at times in that first half. We can play way better. We just have to play consistent, hit those open shots and find a way to get to the basket."
Albia went from an 18-point first half against Burlington-Notre Dame to a 26-point opening half against Washington, taking a 26-23 lead over the Demons into the season half. The Blue Demons more than doubled their scoring output in the third quarter (16-7) over the course of two nights and were never held below 14 points in any quarter before scoring 20 points in the extra eight minutes Tuesday at Washington.
"That's a character game. It showed what we had for leadership and showed where our character is at," Archer said. "As bad as things looked at times (on Monday), we gave ourselves opportunities. We're going to keep working to get better."
Albia opens South Central Conference play against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday.
