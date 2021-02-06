ALBIA — Moments like this.
"This is why you put the work in...for moments like this," noted Albia boys' basketball head coach, Kevin Archer on Friday.
For the second consecutive season, the Blue Demons clinched the outright South Central Conference championship on their home floor. Albia secured the title on Friday with a 64-53 win over Davis County, leading to a second straight postgame celebration of the SCC title by cutting down the nets inside the Albia High School 'A' Gymnasium.
"We thought that Tuesday night have been the night we clenched the conference, but we are glad to get it done tonight," stated Archer.
The Blue Demons came out of the gates in high gear on the heels of Brayden Messamaker's 16 points in the first quarter. The Mustangs biggest accomplishment during the first quarter was winning the tip.
Messamaker hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, then followed with a trey from the left base line. Davis County's Dalton Reeves got the Mustangs on the board before Drew Chance scored on a give and go lay-up.
Messamaker proceeded to hit two more consecutive 3-pointers midway through the quarter to put the Blue Demons up 14-2. With a 18-4 lead, Messamaker hit a turn around jumper with 20 seconds left to take a commanding 20-4 lead into the second period.
Albia's Mitch Chance started the second half on a lay-up, followed by a lay-up off the break when Blake Chance flipped a pass behind his back to Trey Griffen who put on the finishing touch. Messamaker hit another 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Blue Demons up 27-4. Jackson DeMoss hit the other 3-pointer for Albia as the Blue Demons took a 37-16 lead to the locker room.
Blake Chance and Messamaker each hit 3-pointers during the third frame, giving Albia eight 3-pointers on the night. Messamaker's 3-pointer came at 5:40 on the clock when he launched a 22-foot shot that cut the net.
Reeves was the work horse for the Mustangs, putting up 10 points in the paint. Davis County did make a run during the fourth quarter as they closed to within 10 points on a 3-pointer by the Mustang's Carson Maeder, as the visitors trailed the Blue Demons 61-51 with under a minutes left.
Two free-throws by DeMoss and a closing free throw by Blake Chance secured the win and the conference championship. Messamaker led the Blue Demons with 25 points and added five rebounds.
Blake Chance added 13 points. Nathaniel Wynn led Albia in rebounds with six.
Albia (15-2, 11-0 SCC) travels to Ankeny on Monday night to take on Ankeny Christian. "They have some guards who are good shooters, they just don't have a lot of height," lamented Archer.
The Blue Demons then wrap up the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 11, when they take on Centerville. With a win over the Big Reds, Albia can finish a perfect run through conference play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Davis County 4 12 16 21 53
Albia 20 17 16 11 64