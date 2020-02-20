ALBIA — All Van Buren County wanted was a chance on Thursday night.
In the end, the Warriors got a chance at an upset, only for another Chance to take it away.
Blake Chance recorded a triple-double in the biggest game yet this season for the Albia Blue Demons, scoring 14 points while dishing out 12 assists and hauling in 10 rebounds. Chance found Brayden Messamaker for a key 3-pointer, drove the lane for a soft one-handed layup and fed younger brother Drew Chance inside during a fourth quarter surge that allowed Albia to escape the Class 2A, District 11 semifinals with a 70-55 win over the upstart Warriors.
“We strung enough defensive stops together to win the game and Blake was doing his thing when it mattered most,” Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. “He was finding guys and creating the right looks. He was doing those little things that he’s been doing for us all year.
“When it mattered most, he was doing what he needed to do.”
Coming off perhaps the best effort of the season in a 71-49 win on Monday to open the postseason against Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division rival Cardinal, Van Buren County (6-17) showed no fear against a new opponent on Thursday on the road. Early 3-pointers by Lane Davis and Wyatt Mertens sparked a 12-3 run as the Warriors opened leads of 12-7 and 14-9 in the opening quarter against the Blue Demons.
Albia responded, scoring the final 11 points of the first quarter including a buzzer-beating putback by Drew Chance that gave the Blue Demons a 20-14 lead. The older Chance drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter before finding Nate Wynn in the corner for a 3-pointer that rattled home as the buzzer sounded on the first half, sending Albia into the locker room with a 39-30 lead.
VBC, however, wasn’t done. Mertens opened the second half scoring with a 3-pointer before Jackson Manning sank a deep jumper, pulling the Warriors back within four. Tony Davidson, who racked up 15 rebounds while scoring 10 points, drew an intentional foul on Blake Stewart on a rebound while Manning collected a steal at midcourt and drove in for a layup that suddenly tied the game at 40-40.
“Davidson is really hard to box out. We tried to make an adjustment at halftime and it turned out that it wasn’t the right call,” Archer said. “It helped Van Buren get on a little bit of a roll. We went back to our original rules.”
Albia regained a 47-42 lead after three quarters only to see the Warriors again pull within one possession early in the fourth on a pair of free throws by Manning. That’s when Chance collected one of his biggest assists, driving into the Warrior defense and kicking the ball out to Messamaker who drilled his third of four makes from 3-point range, doubled the Blue Demons lead in an instant. Van Buren County would get no closer than six points the rest of the game as Albia scored 23 points in the final seven minutes.
“We were in a dogfight in the fourth quarter, so we had to lock down on defense,” Blake Chance said. “If I can get into the middle of the other team’s defense, it’s going to open things up. I can find Brayden open on the wing or kick inside for a layup. It’s nice to Brayden knock down those 3-pointers.”
Albia (17-3) will face South Central Conference rival Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday in the Class 2A, District 11 finals. The game is scheduled for Centerville’s Lakeview Gymnasium with a tip-off time of 7 p.m.