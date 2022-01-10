ALBIA — The Albia boys basketball team embarked on a busy week of action Monday, hosting a non-conference contest with Mount Pleasant.
The Blue Demons could not overcome the perimeter play of the visiting Panthers. Mount Pleasant scorched the nets at the Albia High School 'A' Gymnasium, sinking nine shots from 3-point range on the way to a 53-45 win.
"We could have contested them (Mount Pleasant) from the perimeter a little better than we did," noted Albia skipper Kevin Archer.
Albia jumped to an early lead early in the first quarter, leading 11-5 before Mount Pleasant (3-7) hit a trey from the left baseline, followed with a lay-up on an Albia turnover. The Panthers took the lead on a 3-pointer before a backdoor lay-up by C.J. Ratliff drew the Blue Demons even at 13-13 after one quarter.
The Blue Demons (6-5) would again strike early in the second period on a driving lay-up by Drew Chance and a putback by Jackson Pence, giving the Blue Demons momentum and a 17-13 lead. Mount Pleasant would outscore the Blue Demons 11-5 over the remainder of the quarter to open a narrow 24-22 lead at halftime.
Ratliff would open the third frame with a 3-pointer from the right baseline, putting Albia up 25-24. After falling behind by seven points, the Blue Demons put together a run of five straight points to close to within two before Mount Pleasant junior Owen Vansickel hit a 3-pointer, giving the Panthers a 37-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Dewon Trent notched 11 of his 23 points on the night during the fourth quarter, sealing the win for the Panthers. Ratliff led the Blue Demons in scoring with 13 points while Drew Robinson and Drew Chance each added nine points for Albia.
"Ratliff got some confidence in his shot," noted Archer. "He looked good tonight."
In addition to Trent's 23 for the Panthers, Vansickel added 14 points on the visitor's side of the scoreboard. Albia closes out the busy week Friday night hosting Chariton in South Central Conference action.