ALBIA — Drew Chance never saw his final shot he would put up inside the Albia High School 'A' Gymnasium.
Chance never even saw the basket after avoiding a turnover in the final seconds of a Class 2A district semifinal with Mediapolis. All the Albia senior saw were the three Mediapolis players defending his line drive 3-pointer from the top of the key.
The next thing Chance saw was a sea of players decked in Blue Demons home white uniforms. Chance fired home a blind 3-point jumper as time expired on Friday, clinching a 42-41 win over Mediapolis in the final home game of the year for the Blue Demons.
"When the district pairings came out, I really wanted another home game. To hit my last shot in my last home game is pretty special," Chance said. "There's no better way to go out. That's the stuff you dream of to his a buzzer-beater to win the game."
The line-drive shot from the top of the key extended what has been a fun season for Chance, head coach Kevin Archer and the rest of the Blue Demons. Once 5-7 with a team made up mostly of new starters aside from Chance, Albia has now won nine of their past 10 contests including five straight wins with Friday's victory setting off a wild celebration in the middle of the court.
While his players were celebrating loudly on the court, however, Archer was stunned into silence by the game-ending sequence.
"We've had some game winners at the buzzer before, but never at tournament time," Archer said. "We struggled offensively, but (Mediapolis) is a really good defensive team. I thought they played well. Their game plan was really good. As a coach, I was kind of frustrated because I didn't feel like I was helping us enough to get those looks and get things going.
"We knew what play we were going to go to in the end, but that's 100-percent Drew in that moment. It's about wanting the ball in that moment. It worked out for us."
Neither team led by more than five points throughout the contest as both teams struggled at times to get the ball to fall from the floor. The Blue Demons missed their first six shots from the field, but managed to tie the game at 4-4 when Christopher McDonald found Adam Sheffield for Albia's first field goal midway through the first quarter.
Chance, who averages 24.1 points a game, was held in check by Mediapolis held to just four points through 24 minutes. Fortunately for Albia, other players were able to step up. Sheffield scored seven points in the first half, including consecutive baskets following a 3-point play by McDonald giving Albia a 22-17 lead late in the second quarter.
"That last shot might have been on me, but the rest of this game was on my teammates," Chance said. "We had a bunch of players step up and came to play. That's what made it a great team win."
Mediapolis (12-11) erased Albia's biggest lead of the game, scoring five points in the final two minutes of the first half including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner by Max Griffin to tie the game at 22-22 by halftime. The Bulldogs scored nine straight points midway through the third quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer by Cole Lipper, to open a 33-29 lead over the Blue Demons.
Sheffield cut the lead back down to one on a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. Chance then put Albia up 37-33 hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer before grabbing a defensive rebound and driving coast-to-coast for a lay-up with 4:52 to play.
"I didn't really feel great scoring all night. My shot just didn't feel good," Chance said. "When I hit that first shot in the fourth quarter, I kind of felt like it got me going. At the end of a close game, those are the spots I want to be in and the shots I want to take."
Mediapolis, however, answered back as Will Luttenegger stepped up to hit a clutch 3-pointer before the Bulldogs regained their final lead of the season on a drive to the basket by Griffin with less than a minute remaining. Mediapolis forced a miss by McDonald and added a free throw with 11.6 seconds left by Lipper, but a lane violation prior to the second free throw gave Albia the ball back trailing 41-39.
After giving up two remaining fouls before the bonus over the next 4.7 seconds, Mediapolis tried to stay in front of Chance as the senior dribbled the ball up from the backcourt. After initially being stripped of the ball, Chance quickly regained possession and put up a shot that went through the basket at the buzzer to complete a thrilling postseason win.
"I saw myself getting dogpiled before I ever saw the ball go in," Chance said. "All I knew was I had to get something up quickly before the clock ran out. I never saw it go in. I just saw the crowd on top of me. I didn't really get time to gather the ball. That's probably the toughest shot I've ever made."
The shot clinched a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Chance. Sheffield matched Chance with a team-high 12 points. Griffin led all scorers for Mediapolis with 14 points while Lipper added 13 for the Bulldogs.
"I'm going to remember that one for the rest of my life," Chance said. "That's a great memory right there."
Next up for Albia (14-8) is a trip to a familiar gymnasium as the Blue Demons will battle second-ranked West Burlington (21-1) on Tuesday at Davis County High School with the Class 2A, District 11 title on the line. The winner of that game will play either Wilton or Pella Christian, a 79-41 winner over Cardinal, on Feb. 25 for the Substate 6 title and a trip to Des Moines to compete in the Iowa High School boys state basketball tournament.
