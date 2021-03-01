CARLISLE – Some things just aren't meant to be.
For the second straight year, a state tournament berth was within reach for the Albia Blue Demons. For the second straight year, that ticket to the Class 2A boys state tournament slipped away as third-ranked Des Moines Christian held on in the final two minutes to secure a Substate 6 championship with a 43-35 win on Saturday at Carlisle High School.
Albia finishes another fantastic season with a final record of 19-3, winning a second straight South Central Conference championship with a perfect 12-0 record in regular-season conference play. The Blue Demons were seeking to earn the program's third trip to state under the guidance of head coach Kevin Archer after losing a fourth quarter lead one year earlier in a 49-43 substate championship loss to Woodward-Granger.
Albia trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half against the Lions (21-2) before making a spiriting comeback in the fourth quarter. The Blue Demons outscored Des Moines Christian 16-4, cutting the sizable lead down to 36-34.
The Blue Demons had the ball twice trailing 38-35 with under two minutes left, twice missing potential game-tying 3-pointers. Garrett Veenstra's 3-point play with 40 seconds remaining helped Des Moines Christian put the substate championship away.