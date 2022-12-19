ALBIA — One of the most memorable periods in Kevin Archer's personal and professional lives came during the spring of 2007.
On Friday, Archer was reunited with one of the young men that helped make March of 2007 a memorable month for the Albia head boys basketball coach. Michael Strasko, one of the starters that helped guide the Blue Demons to the boys state basketball tournament 15 years ago, brought the Cardinal Comets to town for the first South Central Conference meeting between the teams and their close-knit head coaches.
It was another young man, born a month after that 2007 run to state, that helped Albia come out on top in the reunion between Archer and Strasko. Rowan Archer, Kevin's son, sank a trio of 3-pointers as part of an 11-point effort while hauling in a team-leading five rebounds and collecting a game-high four steals for the Blue Demons in a 72-52 win on Friday at Albia High School's 'A' Gymnasium.
"I've struggled the past few games, so this was a big confidence boost for me," Rowan Archer said. "Our hustle and defense was really good. That helped us get the lead and secure it at the end."
Rowan Archer was born after Michael Strasko had played his last game for Albia in a 3A state quarterfinal loss to Harlan. The current Albia sophomore, however, was aware of the impact that the current Cardinal head coach left on his father.
"He said something about how he'd never love any of us more than he loved Mike, because Mike played for him," Archer joked.
Albia's defense set the tone for a successful night on both ends of the floor. Landen Simpson's steal early in the first quarter led to an open 3-point jumper hit by Drew Chance off a transition feed from Christopher McDonald, giving Albia a lead they would not relinquish.
Chance, who was honored prior to the game for scoring 1,000 career points, finished Friday's game leading Albia with a game high 24 points against the Comets. As a team, Albia finished with 20 steals forcing the Comets into 33 turnovers.
"I was really proud of how we defended. We've got some length in that zone," Kevin Archer said. "There was a play by Adam Sheffield during that first half where I didn't think he had a chance at getting a steal near midcourt. He dove for it and would have had it if there hadn't been a foul called. We were like that all night.
"We've stressed that type of effort all season. The guys have really bought in. It's been a fun first half of a season for us. There hasn't been a game we've played that we haven't felt like we could win. We've put the effort in to be in every game."
None of that surprises Strasko. Those same successful principals he learned from Archer as a player at Albia are the same principals he's trying to instill as head coach at Cardinal.
"Albia is a well-coached, disciplined team. All the things they do to make them as successful as they are, you can't afford to make the mistakes we did a spot them that kind of advantage," Strasko said. "We kind of got some things going in the second half, but you can tell the Albia kids have good basketball minds. They're thinking the game as it's happening. The first thing that works, you have to know the counter to it and you have to know the where the next gap is going to be."
Chase Hengstenberg came on for the Comets in the second half, scoring 13 of his team-leading 16 points in the final 16 minutes. Cardinal never got closer than 14 points in the final 16 minutes as Albia had answers for any scoring run by the Comets, opening the lead out to 28 points before Cardinal closed the game on a 9-1 run.
"We just didn't do as a good a job finding that next gap and finding the next option," Strasko said. "We didn't do as good a job of that as Albia did. That's what you get when you have a bunch of sophomores that have played together. Rowan's a smart basketball player. Sheffield is a smart basketball. Of course, they also have Drew. You might as well put the candle on the cake. Once they take a lead, it's hard to take those points back."
Archer Metcalf and Montana Rupe each scored 13 points for the Comets. Both Albia (4-3, 3-2 SCC) and Cardinal (2-5, 2-3 SCC) play on Tuesday with the Blue Demons traveling to Newton while the Comets host Danville.
"We saw on tape how hard that Cardinal plays. We told our guys going into the game that if we didn't match their intensity, it's going to be a struggle," Kevin Archer said of the Comets. "For Mike to lose what he lost last year and turn around to play like they have speaks a lot about him and how he runs his program."
Those are words that mean a lot to Strasko coming from his former coach.
"In today's world, the word love gets thrown around a lot and it doesn't mean as much if the experience, the care and the genuine thought of wanting the best for the other person isn't there," Strasko said. "I can honestly say that Coach Archer loves me, has guided me and been a mentor to me in tough times. I absolutely love Coach Archer for everything he's done for me. It's kind of surreal. It brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.
"He's a really great guy, a great friend and a great mentor to me for a long time. I can't wait to face him again. I'm going to try to get after him."
