BLOOMFIELD — After seeing an 11-game winning streak come to an end two nights earlier, the Blue Demons were reading to get back on the winning track.
Traveling to Bloomfield to take on Davis County on Saturday night, the Chance brothers had a big night to keep the Albia boys basketball team bid for a perfect run to second straight outright South Central Conference title alive. Despite four straight 3-pointers and 16 points from Davis County senior Noah Zmolek, the Blue Demons held on for a 52-40 win over the Mustangs.
"This was a huge win for us," declared Albia head coach Kevin Archer. "Our third quarter was outstanding from a defensive perspective."
Outstanding might be an understatement. The Blue Demons held Davis County to just four points during that period of play, using an overall 17-0 run to pull away.
The big offensive surge, however, would come from senior Blake and sophomore Drew Chance. The Blue Demon brothers would combine for 42 of Albia's 52 points with Drew Chance scoring 22 and Blake Chance finishing with 20.
Albia jumped out in front to start the game, taking a 6-2 lead on lay-ups by Drew Chance and Nathaniel Wynn along with two free throws by Blake Chance. Davis County would reel off the next seven points with Zmolek and Dalton Reeves scoring all 10 points in the opening period for the Mustangs, building a 10-6 lead before Blake Chance's 3-pointer ended the period.
The second quarter would see five lead changes before Albia closed out the first half with a narrow 20-17 lead. Reeves put Davis County on top for what proved to be the final time with under three minutes left, scoring while being fouled before converting the free throw to put the Mustangs up 17-15.
Blake Chance would answer, hitting a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key before finding his younger brother for a lay-up to close out the half. It would take Davis County almost six minutes into the third quarter to score again, allowing Albia to open a 32-17 lead.
"They got on us right away and we never really got back from that," Davis County head boys basketball coach Jaime Cason said. "They're a really good team and we had to play perfect to give ourselves a chance."
The Blue Demons visited the charity stripe 15 times during the quarter, connecting on nine of those attempts. The only points for the Mustangs would come on a fee throw and a 3-point shot by Zmolek late in the quarter, cutting Albia's lead to 35-21.
Zmolek and Alex Lynch combined for four makes from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, trimming Albia's lead all the way down to 42-35 late in the contest. Albia would score the next eight points to seal the win, starting with a drive to the basket for Blake Chance that resulted in an open look in the post by Drew Chance to get the Blue Demons back on track.
Drew Chance lead all scorers with 22 points and added 10 rebounds. Blake Chance added 20 points and six rebounds.
"I felt our offensive spacing was exceptional," noted Archer.
With a battle for the SCC lead, and possibly the conference championship, looming on Tuesday at Knoxville, Albia (12-2, 9-0 SCC) will get tuned up Monday with a non-conference clash against Fairfield. Davis County (7-7, 4-4 SCC) will look to bounce back on Tuesday by paying a visit to winless Chariton.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Albia 9 11 15 15 50
Davis County 10 7 4 19 40