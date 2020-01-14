MONTEZUMA - Blake Chance spoiled Montezuma's first day as the top-ranked team in Class 1A. The Albia junior sank a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime, lifting the Blue Demon boys basketball team to a 58-55 win over the Braves on Monday night.
Chance led Albia with 20 points in the road upset. The Blue Demons used perimeter shooting to erase a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter as Jackson DeMoss, Trey Griffin and Nathaniel Wynn all sank 3-pointers to erase Montezuma's lead.
"We had some guys step up and hit some shots," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "We were great in the first half. We just didn't move the ball in the third quarter and gave up some looks that we had covered up. Our guys really focused in during the fourth quarter. We had really good defensive possessions when it mattered."
Albia and Montezuma exchanged slim leads late in regulation. The Blue Demons (8-1) missed a shot at the end of regulation, then battled deep into the overtime session before Chance sank the decisive 3-pointer. Trey Shearer, who scored a game-high 25 points for Montezuma, missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, sealing the first loss of the season for the 7-1 Braves.
"I can't think of a shot that Blake's hit that's been as big, at least that late in a game," Archer said. "He might have had a hand in his face, but I feel like it was a really clean look. The 3-pointer hasn't been a big part of what he's done, so that's pretty big for him to get that going.
"It was pretty cool to do the right things the way we when we needed to do them and play the right way down the stretch. Jackson DeMoss hit a couple of big free throws as well. We just showed composure at key stretches. We were able to dictate the end of the game. We just found out prior to the game that they had been ranked No. 1. Montezuma played well. It was a fun game if you didn't have to coach in it."