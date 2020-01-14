Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain or freezing rain late. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.