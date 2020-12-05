ALBIA —
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont had sights set on making an early statement in the race for the South Central Conference boys basketball championship on Friday.
For 20 minutes, the Rockets were poised to make that statement. Albia, however, showed the resiliency that made the Blue Demons outright SCC champions last season.
The Blue Demons erased an eight-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter, outscoring EBF 31-15 to close out a 63-55 win in the conference opener for both teams, spoiling the overall season opener for the visiting Rockets.
"The Albia-EFB game always seems to be a good game almost every year," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said.
The opener was no exception to that statement. EBF head coach, Travis Stout, assessed the highly touted match-up
"Albia is a good passing team and play to their strengths," Stout said.
Albia opened the scoring on a lay-up by Nathaniel Wynn. After trading buckets, EFB would open up a first-quarter lead with the aid of an eight-point run fueled by back-to-back 3-point goals by Brooks Moore and a spin move under the basketball by post player Ethan Davis.
The EFB defense continued an aggressive man-to-man defense into the second frame that would give the Blue Demons trouble as they forced shots. Davis would score seven of his game-high 24 points during the second quarter as EBF would take a 32-24 lead into halftime.
The second half would see a momentum swing that would change the outcome of the contest. Trailing 40-32 with four minutes left in the third period, the Blue Demons would outscore the hosts, 12-2, to close the quarter with a run that run included four lay-ups and a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Brayden Messamaker.
The final period of play would be the crux of the contest, with Albia leading 44-43. Albia would inflict the first damage of the final frame when sophomore Drew Chance notched two free throws before his brother, Blake Chance, would add a 3-point play the old fashioned way, being fouled as he scored then adding a free throw.
Following a 3-point goal beyond the arc by Albia's Messamaker, EBF's Reilly Flaig would close the gap to 54-51. The final minutes would see the Blue Demons hit on seven of ten free throws to seal the win.
"We have seniors who have been through this before and it helps," noted Archer, "the experience of being down and having to fight back helps. We pride our selves on our defense, and try to keep our opponents in the mid 50's or below in scoring."
Albia (2-1, 1-0 SCC) was led in scoring by Blake and Drew Chance, each contributing 17 points. Blake Chance now stands just five points from the coveted 1,000-point career scoring mark, which would make the senior just the third player in program history to accomplish the feat.
Albia next hosts Chariton next Tuesday night with a scheduled 7:30 start time. EBF (0-1, 0-1 SCC) hosts Davis County on Tuesday.
We need to step up our perimeter shooting," assessed Stout. "We had too many turnovers the final quarter tonight, and gave up to many second chance points."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
EBF 14 18 11 12 55
Albia 12 12 20 19 63