ALBIA – Five days earlier, the Albia Blue Demons scored off the opening tip off.
Four minutes after tip off on Friday night, Albia was still looking for its first point against Davis County. The Blue Demons eventually found plenty of points, especially from beyond the 3-point arc, as Albia overcame a tough start against the Mustangs to secure a 58-42 South Central Conference boys basketball win, closing out the 2019 portion of the season with a perfect 6-0 record.
Blake Chance led Albia with 17 points, scoring the first point for the Blue Demons with four minutes left in the first quarter after giving up the first five points to Davis County. Trey Griffin matched Chance with 17 points of his own, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half giving Albia the lead for good.
“It’s hard not to compare scores and see what some of these teams have done. Clarke came out and stymied us for a quarter,” Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. “Jamie Cason (Davis County’s head coach) has been doing this for a long time. He came out with a great game plan. We have the possibility of seeing something different in our first 10 games. It’s really hard to prepare for the different ways teams choose to defend us.
“We’ve got mature guys. Guys that have played for a long time. We just knocked down shots.”
Albia (6-0, 5-0 SCC) flurried back from a 7-1 deficit, taking an 8-7 lead in less than a minute after 3-pointers by Jackson DeMoss and Brayden Messamaker fell in front of a tiebreaking free throw by DeMoss with 42.7 seconds left in the quarter. Noah Zmolek, who matched Dalton Reeves with a team-leading 13 points, put Davis County on top 9-8 with a buzzer-beating lay-up.
Caedyn Glosser had the only points in the first three minutes of the second quarter, sinking a 3-pointer to give Davis County a 12-8 lead. Once again, Albia would rally back from beyond the arc as Messamaker and DeMoss sank consecutive 3-pointers to put Albia back in front.
“What I told our guys is, we’re 6-0 when Jackson Pence played a lot and when Jackson Pence hasn’t played a lot,” Archer said. “One night, someone might not score a lot. The next night, that guy might go for 20. We can win in a lot of different ways.”
Albia briefly led by five midway through the second quarter after Messamaker’s second 3-point make of the period before Davis County rallied to tie the game on a lay-up by Ivan Garcia and a tying 3 from Reeves. Griffin then stepped up, sinking a 3-pointer from the wing to put Albia up 22-19.
Griffin wasn’t done. Leading 34-28 late in the third quarter, the Albia junior sank yet another key 3-pointer followed by consecutive steals leading to a lay-up for Nathaniel Wynn and breakaway lay-up of his own to give the Blue Demons a sudden 43-28 lead going to the fourth.
“We probably would have been upset being 5-1, but we’re right in the middle of a league where everyone is familiar with everyone else,” Archer said. “There are a lot of teams that schemed against us last year. I feel like any of these games could have been losses.”
Davis County (1-4, 0-4 SCC) returns to action in Missouri at Putnam County on Friday, Jan. 3. That same night, Albia returns to action hosting Pleasantville in the first of many tough tests that await the Blue Demons in 2020.
“I’ll start to look at some of these opponents and look at some of the things in particular we didn’t do well in certain situations,” Archer said. “We’ve got to get a lot better. We’re going to have some games that might be potential wake-up calls.
“January is going to present some adversity. How are we going to handle that? That’s a big question to answer.”