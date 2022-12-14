Boys basketball: Blue Demons take 'rock fight' from Big Reds

CENTERVILLE — It may have been a bit of a 'rock fight.'
Fortunately for the Albia boys basketball team, the most accurate player with the rock on Tuesday was wearing a blue uniform. Drew Chance scored 25 points for the Blue Demons in a hard-fought 43-36 South Central Conference road win at Centerville.
"It was a bit of a rock fight. It was an ugly, slow-paced basketball game," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "We can play that way. We've enjoyed playing that way for a long time. We didn't shoot the ball like we're capable of, but we did what we needed to do to get the win."
Chance scored Albia's first 11 points of the contest, including all nine Blue Demon points in the first quarter. The Blue Demons were able to hang in despite an early lack of scoring depth thanks to a defensive effort that forced a pair of shot clock violations in the first half while limiting the Big Reds to 15 made field goals while forcing 17 turnovers in the game.
"We always preach to the guys that there's always someone that didn't get a uniform that would love to have one, so if you're on the bench and you're not excited, we'll give that uniform to someone that is going to be excited," Archer said. "That bench is full of sophomores that are super excited. Practices have been great. It's a really tight group right now and it's fun to be around them."
After tying the game at 11-11 on pull-up early in the second quarter, Chance would not score again until scoring on an offensive rebound in the closing seconds of the first half. In between, the Blue Demons would build a lead on a putback by Chris McDonald, a 3-pointer by Sam Shepherd and a pair of baskets by Luke Wynn helping Albia open a 20-15 lead.
"It's not ever easy to win here (at Lakeview Gymnasium). It's just so loud down there on the court," Chance said. "I started out hot inside and cold outside in the first half, but there were a lot of guys that stepped up in big moments for us. Luke had a big night for us. I thought Adam (Sheffield) played exceptionally well. Landen (Simpson) got some big rebounds. It was a good team effort."
While Chance was about to heat up from the outside, sinking three shots from 3-point range in the second half, Centerville lost their best shooter. Connor Stephens rolled his ankle early in the third quarter and could only watch from the bench as the Big Reds struggled from the perimeter, making just two of 20 shots from 3-point range.
"I liked what Conner was doing for us in the first half. He was being aggressive and looking for his shot," Centerville head boys basketball coach Tom Hill said. "Connor is our guy that really sets up everything for the rest of the team. He helps Brody (Tuttle) get open without having to have the ball in his hands. When Brody had to go to the point, we really didn't have another guard to balance things out."
Consecutive 3-pointers by Chance early in the fourth quarter pushed Albia's lead out to 40-27. Ryan Sinnott finished off a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Centerville by scoring all nine points for the Big Reds in the fourth quarter, but could only manage to cut Albia's lead down to as few as seven seconds before the final buzzer sounded.
"I give our guys a ton of credit to be within seven while holding a team like Albia to 43 points," Hill said. "That's what we want to do, defensively. We just didn't get a lot of transition points, but Albia doesn't typically give up a lot of transition points. Coach Archer does a nice job making sure his guys get back on defense."
Daniel George nearly posted Centerville's second double-double of the night, scoring eight points while hauling in 10 rebounds for the Big Reds. Wynn scored nine points for the Blue Demons, who continue to show resiliency with a young group of players surrounding Chance avoiding losing consecutive games for the third time already this season.
"I've told the guys that, if this is going to be our mindset and this is going to be how we show up to work right now, we can only get better," Archer said. "When you're young and you get that varsity uniform, all you want to do is keep it. The boys are definitely enjoying it and it's been awesome to be around."
Centerville (1-4, 1-3 SCC) heads to Knoxville while Albia (3-3, 2-2 SCC) hosts Cardinal on Friday. Archer will be going up against a former player in Cardinal head coach Mike Strasko, a pupil that left his mark on the program during his time wearing an Albia basketball uniform.
"Mike was part of a really special 2007 team that was 9-11 going into postseason play as the smallest school in Class 3A and rattled off three straight wins to make it to state for the first time in 40 years," Archer said. "Those guys are always going to be really special to me. Mike was a big part of that team. He was a special player and has become a really good coach."
