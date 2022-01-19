MARSHALLTOWN — The night got off to a rough start for the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team at the Marshalltown Roundhouse.
The end was even rougher. Armonniey Thomas scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter, helping Marshalltown jump out to a 21-7 lead on the way to a 69-40 CIML crossover win on Tuesday. The Bobcats closed out the night scoring 30 points in the fourth quarter, including five points coming after three technical fouls were called on the Bulldogs, leading to the ejection of OHS head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz.
Allen Cook scored a career-high 11 points for Ottumwa, helping the Bulldogs get back in the game cutting Marshalltown's 14-point lead down to five early in the second half. Cook fired a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to pull Ottumwa within 39-31 before Jaxson Eisenbarth answered with a 3-pointer for Marshalltown, kicking off a sudden 13-point run that included a steal and lay-up by Thomas that drew the ire of the Bulldogs, leading to three technicals and five free throws for the Bobcats.
Drake Kapayou added 14 points for Marshalltown (7-5) while Dale Huston added 10. Ottumwa (3-8) hosts CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Hoover on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marshalltown 69, Ottumwa 40
OTTUMWA (3-8) — Cale Leonard 1 0-0 3, Armani Robinson 2 0-0 5, Shakur Pope 4 0-0 8, Mason Young 2 0-0 4, Adam Greiner 3 0-0 7, Luke Graeve 0 0-0 0, Rahsha Pope 0 0-0 0, Allen Cook 4 0-0 11, Carter Thompson 0 0-0 0, Landon Platten 0 0-0 0, Albert Aviles 0 0-0 0, Chase Thompson 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 17 0-2 40.
MARSHALLTOWN (7-5) — Armonniey Thomas 7 8-11 22, Grant Greazel 1 2-2 5, Drake Kapayou 5 0-0 14, Prince Jallah 3 3-6 9, Dalen Huston 4 2-5 10, Ivan Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Drake Polley 1 0-0 3, Cael Sandvick 0 0-0 0, Ashten Finders 0 0-0 0, Brayden Weatherly 1 0-0 3, Brenden Finders 0 0-0 0, Jackson Bowie 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Eisenbarth 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 23 15-24 69.
OTTUMWA 7 12 9 12 — 40
MHS 18 10 11 30 — 69
3-Point Goals–Ottumwa 6 (Cook 3, Leonard, Robinson, Greiner), MHS 8 (Kapayou 4, Greazel, Polley, Weatherly, Eisenbarth). Team Fouls–Ottumwa 18, MHS 10. Fouled Out–none. Technical Fouls–Ottumwa coach 2, Schark. Ejection–Ottumwa coach.