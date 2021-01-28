ALBIA — Last year in Montezuma, the Albia Blue Demons took down Class 1A's top-ranked team at the buzzer in an overtime thriller.
The stage was set for a big encore on Thursday in Monroe County as the seventh-ranked Braves looked for revenge while the Blue Demons went after a 12th straight win. The much-anticipated battle also featured Trey Shearer, the state's leading scorer at 29.9 points per game who would provide plenty of offensive spark for the Braves, leading all scorers with 20 points as Montezuma snapped Albia's 11-game winning streak with a 54-41 win, scoring 20 of the game's final 26 points.
The first quarter was dominated by Albia, holding Montezuma to just eight points. Tied at 5-5 with 3:40 on the clock, the Blue Demons would use an 11-point run as four players put points on the board, including a 3-pointer by Blake Chance with 30 seconds to go opening a 16-5 Albia lead.
Trey Shearer was fouled on a 3-point attempt with one tenth of a second on the clock and proceeded to make all three free throws, pulling Montezuma within 16-8 heading into the second quarter. The Blue Demons and the Braves locked horns during the final eight minutes of the first half as Shearer scored nine of the 13 points during the frame for the Braves.
Montezuma gained the lead, 21-18, with 30 seconds remaining in the half on a steal and lay-up by Shearer. With just nine seconds remaining, Liam Winfield hit a clutch 3-pointer for Albia to even the score at 21-21 to end the first half of play.
"I thought we battled out of foul trouble pretty well during the first half," assessed the Blue Demon skipper, Kevin Archer.
Montezuma's Masin Shearer hit three 3-pointers during the third frame as the Braves held a six point lead with two minutes left. With just two minutes left, the Blue Demon's leading scorer, Blake Chance, hit a 3-pointer from the right baseline followed by a deep 3-pointer by Brayden Messamaker at the buzzer to send Albia (11-2) into the final quarter of play with a narrow 35-34 lead.
"When the younger Shearer started to score in the second half, it made it hard to defend as we had to stretch the defense," noted Archer.
The final frame proved to be the undoing for the Blue Demons. Albia took a 37-35 lead with seven minutes remaining when the Braves went on a run of 13 straight points, outscoring the Blue Demons 18-2 prior to Blake Chance's spinning lay-up to end the scoring for both teams.
Blake Chance led Albia with 11 points. Drew Chance followed with 10 points for the Blue Demons while Brayden Messamaker added eight points.
Montezuma (14-2) got 17 points in the post by Eddie Burgess to support the 20-point effort of Trey Shearer. Albia resumes the quest of a second straight outright South Central Conference title on Saturday making up a trip to Davis County
"Davis County is big, and has everybody back from last year, so they can be a challenge," noted Archer.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Montezuma 8 13 13 20 54
Albia 16 5 14 6 41