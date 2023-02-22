MORAVIA — A game of inches.
All season long, the athleticism of Moravia High School boys basketball team had allowed the Mohawks to thrive. Forcing turnovers and creating fast breaks helped Moravia become a top-10 team and the reigning Bluegrass Conference champions.
Becoming a state tournament team, however, will have to wait for at least another year. Brady Boulton led Montezuma with 26 points, including a late 3-pointer seconds set up on a pass that was nearly picked off by Moravia senior Gage Hanes during a game-closing 15-3 run for the Braves to clinch a 72-61 win over the 10th-ranked Mohawks on Saturday in the Class 1A, District 9 semifinals.
"It was close to being a steal. (Moravia) is a long, lanky team. We had to take care of the ball if we wanted to have a chance to win," Boulton said. "I was able to pull the ball away and had the confidence to take that shot. It's the trust my teammates and my coaches have to get the ball in my hands in those situations. I needed to reward them for that trust by making that shot when we needed it."
Hanes was mere inches away from collecting what would have been his second steal of the game with a chance to break to the basket and at least cut Montezuma's lead to 63-62 with just over a minute left. It was not to be as Boulton's 3-pointer and four straight free throws in the final minute by Gavin Strong kept Moravia from pursuing their dreams of a state tournament berth.
"I told the boys they can't just take this one as a loss. It's going to be hard and it's going to sit on them heavy," Moravia head boys basketball coach Brian Bickel said. "They've had a great season. As long as they take this as a learning experience moving on in life, they're going to be able to do great things.
"Little things like that were tough to handle. The boys played really well. You can play really well and, sometimes, the other team plays a little bit better."
Early in Saturday's contest, Moravia was able to use its length to create numerous second-chance scoring opportunities. The Mohawks outrebounded Montezuma 44-26 in the game including 20 offensive rebounds with 14 second-chance points in the first half helping Moravia build a 32-21 lead.
"We preach pounding the glass, get down on the floor and get after it," Moravia junior Shane Helmick said. "We do all the little stuff, the dirty work that no one likes to do, and we take pride in that."
Montezuma was able to get back in the game by ending the first half on an 11-2 run, including 3-pointers hit by Garrett Watts and Strong. Boulton scored on a feed from Masin Shearer before finding Kohen Holland for a basket, bringing the Braves back within 34-32 by halftime.
"We were just relentless," Montezuma head boys basketball coach Derrick Dengler said. "The boys got to the rim, which is how we want to play. We got enough finishes that it ended up being the difference."
Montezuma (17-7) kept the momentum on their side, scoring the first 10 points of the second half to build a 44-36 lead. Moravia fought back by scoring inside as Helmick, Hanes and Hawkins drove for baskets during a 14-6 run tying the game on five straight points in the final minute by Hanes including a steal and a lay-up in the final seconds that tied the game with eight minutes to go.
Hawkins put Moravia back on top early in what proved to be a back-and-forth final quarter with the Braves with the first of two consecutive jumpers inside for the Mohawk senior. Boulton, however, had the answers each time Montezuma needed them sinking a go-ahead 3-pointer before driving down the court for basket giving the Braves a 57-54 lead.
"We just trusted each other. We just needed to continue to fight back as much as we could," Boulton said. "I didn't want to go home. I didn't want our season to be over in this game. We needed to make some plays, hit some shots and have some fun out there."
Moravia took the lead for what proved to be the final time in the season as Matthew Seals scored in the paint on feed from Helmick with 4:11 left, putting Moravia up 58-57. The Mohawks nearly built a four-point lead in the fourth quarter when Hanes scored inside while drawing contact, but the call went against Hanes turning into a charge keeping Moravia from continue their push in the final quarter.
"I'm not a big blame-it-on-anyone type of guy, but it just seemed to me like when the tide switched and Gage got that look to go only to get called for the foul, you could just see our body language change," Bickel said. "Everyone's heads went down. I'm not going to say it was devastating, but it was detrimental to us getting back on defense. We couldn't get over that and tide sort of switched right there."
Strong added 24 points for the Braves while Shearer scored 12 points and pulled in seven rebounds. Hanes finished his high school career with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double for Moravia while fellow senior Hawkins added 15 points for the Mohawks wrapping a 21-2 season.
"We've been right there as far as being an elite-level team," Bickel said. "The more big games like these that we've played in, the further we move as a program. Each time our kids moving up get to play in bigger games, it's more experience for them.
"Montezuma has been in a lot of big games as a program. They were the more relaxed team. The more big games we play in, the more relaxed we'll be in those contests."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.