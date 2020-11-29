OTTUMWA — The most highly anticipated season of boys basketball at Ottumwa High School in nearly two decades has featured plenty of preseason anxiety.
Poised to make a run at the program's first state tournament apperance in 16 years, the threat of not even having a season has loomed over the Bulldogs since the first official day of practice. Throughout the state of Iowa, migitation efforts are ramping up in hopes of preventing an overwhelming spike in COVID-19 cases.
"When we first started practicing you could tell the mentality of kids was one wondering about whether or not we were going to play," OHS head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "As soon as we came into practice and told the guys we found five games in December, you could just see that mentality change immediately. The mindset became that we were really going to play. That's been the biggest thing for us. The kids realize now we've got games to prepare for."
However many games Ottumwa actually plays will likely be up in the air throughout the season. Already, the first month of the schedule has changed drastically as the Bulldogs currently have six games scheduled, with currently only five games officially earmarked before the holiday break.
Ottumwa is scheduled to open the season at home on Tuesday against Grand View Christian, a state championship contender in Class 1A. The Bulldogs also host Mount Pleasant on Dec. 8, the first of two games between OHS and the Panthers this season, with trips to Fort Dodge (Dec. 12), Ginnell (Dec. 15) and Oskaloosa (Dec. 22) now on the docket.
The currnet OHS schedule still includes a home game on Dec. 18 against CIML Metro conference Des Moines Hoover. That game, like all games against Metro rivals, may be wiped out as the Des Moines Public Schools received approval from the Iowa Department of Education to educate students through virtual learning through Friday, Dec. 11.
The district’s hybrid learning model, including limited in-person classes, is tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, Dec. 14. The school district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Polk County and plan accordingly, making it very possible that no Metro school will compete in a winter activity until after the holiday break.
"When I told the parents of the players that we've got to be ready to go somewhere completely different on a Friday after losing a game on a Tuesday, all the parents let me know they were ready to go," Hartz said. "It's just the same feeling the players have. Everyone is on board. The administration is on board as well. As long as we're playing across the state, (OHS athletic and activities director) Scott Maas let me know that we'll find games to play.
"Our mentality as a program right now is anytime, anywhere. Ottumwa is ready to go."
The Bulldogs certainly have ready to feel confident in playing anywhere at any time. Ottumwa is coming off a 13-10 season, producing the first winning record since 2009 and return the top six scorers, rebounders, the top seven players in assists per game and top five players in steals per game with three players (Trae Swartz, Joe Hammer, Kie Glosser) that started at least 20 games last year.
"Expectations are higher than they were last year, but you either take the expectations and run with it or you can't handle it," Hartz said. "With the group we have and the new kids we have on the team, we're ready to roll."
Ottumwa not only returns a talented senior class, but returns one of the top seniors in all of Class 4A. Swartz is the sixth-leading returning scorer in the entire state after averaging 23.1 points per game, second in all of Class 4A and is hoping to take both his game and his team's play to another level as a senior.
"Last year, our goals were to win the home playoff game (against Burlington) and have a winning season. We accomplished both of those goals," Swartz said. "This year, the goal is to go to Wells (Fargo Arena for the state tournament). Hopefully, we can do that."
Besides one of the top players in Class 4A, Ottumwa's depth includes Hammer, Glosser, Gatlin Menninga and Kie Glosser among the senior class of Bulldogs. Adam Greiner leads a junior class after averaging 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. As a sophomore, Greiner played in all 23 games making three starts.
"Adam's improved a lot defensively. He's added another element to our team," Swartz said. "I think we have a lot of young guys that can really help us out. That's going to be big for us this year."
For the senior class of 2021, the upcoming basketball season is a chance to leave a lasting mark on the program. Ottumwa hasn't produced consecutive winning seasons since 2005 and hope to make it to state for the first time since 2004.
"Trae and I have seen a lot of losing seasons growing up. Bringing a winning culture back to Ottumwa is something we really want to establish again," Hammer said. "This goes back for us to sixth, seventh grade. We were 22-2 together in middle school. We all figured that, if we kept working at it, that it would translate to this level.
"This is the year we've all been working towards. We've been waiting years for this. We're glad we get to play."