Moravia teammates (left to right) Chace Hamilton, Carson Brown and Shane Helmick celebrate a 62-58 overtime win over Centerville at Lakeview Gymnasium on Saturday night. Brown scored a game-high 27 points, including two free throws to force overtime with 6.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, a tiebreaking lay-up with a minute left in overtime and two game-clinching free throws with 12.3 seconds to go.