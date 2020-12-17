MORAVIA — It's never an enviable position to trail another team 2-0 prior to the tip off.
That's how the Moravia Mohawks started the night Thursday against East Union. With a Mohawk player assessed a technical foul for dunking the the pre-game warm-ups, the Eagles took advantage of the opportunity.
The night would eventually belong to the hosts however, as the Mohawks rode another impressive night from senior Carson Brown. Moravia won 72-55 over the Eagles with Brown scoring a career-high 32 points in the process.
Kael Seales hit a 3-point goal to put the visitors in the lead, 5-0, as they looked to be a formable foe for Moravia. The first quarter however, belonged to Brown as he scored 15 of the first 17 Mohawk points including a tip in at the buzzer.
Brown led the Mohawks with 21 points on Thursday as Moravia again erased a first-half deficit, using a 14-3 close to the first half on the way to a 61-31 Bluegrass Conference win on Tuesday over Twin Cedars. With 53 points in the past two games, Brown is now averaging over 22 points per game on the season.
Momentum joined the Mohawks during the second frame as they put 20 points on the board against East Union. Moravia's defense used an aggressive combination of man-to-man and 1-3-1 zone defenses to stifle the Eagles offense, holding East Union (1-5) to just eight points during the second period of play.
Entering the second half with a 37-23 lead, the Mohawk offensive blitzkrieg didn't stop. Moravia would put 18 points on the board from six different players.
"It's nice have nine guys that can give you quality minutes, at 100 percent, and create the quality depth needed for successful program," noted Mohawk skipper, Brian Bickel.
The concluding quarter of play saw the consistent offensive effort continue as Moravia (5-2) put 17 points on the scoreboard to close out a convincing non-conference win. Besides a career-high 32 points, Brown would finish the night with five offensive rebounds, five defensive rebounds and five assists.
Warren McLeod would contribute nine points. Shane Helmick would add eight to the Mohawk cause.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring:
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
East Union 15 8 16 16 55
Moravia 17 20 18 17 72