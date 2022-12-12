DES MOINES — Rahsha Pope led the Ottumwa boys with 15 points, including 11 in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 20-point lead before holding on the second half to clinch a 56-46 Iowa Alliance conference road win on Friday.
Trae Brown and Allen Cook each collected double-doubles for Ottumwa, pacing a 41-rebound night as a team for the Bulldogs. Brown scored 14 points and pulled in 11 rebounds while Cook finished with 10 points and a team-leading 14 boards, including 13 defensive rebounds in the contest as Ottumwa overcame 29 turnovers and a Polar Bear run that cut the Ottumwa lead to nine.
"We got the win," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win."
Ottumwa (2-1, 1-1 Iowa Alliance) heads to Des Moines Roosevelt this Friday.
