ANKENY — Neil Hartz had hoped at the beginning of the season the Ottumwa boys basketball team could be a defensive team that would score a lot of points.
On Monday night, the Bulldogs ran into a team that could pull that strategy off.
The Ankeny Hawks nearly shot 60 percent from the field on Monday in the Class 4A, Substate 6 quarterfinal sailing up and down the court getting the basket for high-quality looks on the offensive end. The Bulldogs fought valiantly, but could not keep up falling 76-52 bringing a 6-16 season to a close.
"Ankeny is good. (Carson Johnson) shoots 43 percent from 3-point range. You don't see that very often in high school basketball," said Hartz after wrapping up his fourth season as Bulldog boys basketball head coach. "The kids played hard for 32 minutes. That's all you can ask. Some things didn't go our way, but it is what it is.
"I'm proud of all of them. I got everybody into the game. I got all our seniors a standing ovation when they came out. That's what it's all about. Everyone wants to win games, but in the end it's about the kids."
Coming in having won their last two games of the regular season, Ottumwa was hoping they had built up enough momentum necessary to make a postseason push. Lio Aguirre and Johnson, however, got Ankeny off to a fast start against the Bulldogs combining for six of the first eight points for the Hawks building an 8-2 lead over Ottumwa less than three minutes into the contest.
"We talked about how big the first half was going to be for us," Hartz said. "Offensively, we got some good looks. Defensively, we were just slow on our rotation. That comes sometimes because of nerves where you're just thinking too much."
Ottumwa was able to hang around early as Trae Brown was able to score inside scoring the first six points of the game for the Bulldogs. Aguirre, however, answered scoring eight of his game-high 27 points in the opening eight minutes as the Hawks stretched their lead out to 19-10 by the end of the first quarter.
Rahsha Pope and Brown each scored inside early in the second quarter, pulling Ottumwa within five, while Shakur Pope drilled a mid-range jumper as part of a seven-point effort for the Bulldogs in his final game cutting Ankeny's lead to 22-16. The Hawks responded scoring 16 unanswered points, opening a 22-point lead over the Bulldogs late in the first half.
"I feel like we definitely could have won that game if we put more pressure on them in the first half," said Rahsha Pope after leading Ottumwa with 12 points on Monday. "We should have pressed them earlier. We just had no help in the paint when they got the ball inside."
Still, Ottumwa didn't give up cutting Ankeny's lead to as little as 14 points in the second half thanks to an 8-1 run that featured a stuff on a putback by Shakur Pope following a steal by his younger brother. Once again, the Hawks responded scoring 11 unanswered points in the third quarter including two baskets that also resulted in the third and fourth fouls of the game whistled on Brown.
"The kids played hard," Hartz said. "I'm happy with the effort. The kids never gave up this season. We got the win in our final home game against Mason City. We got the final win of the regular season at Fort Madison. We had three really good practices going into this game, but Ankeny is good. You can look at their record (9-14), but they're very good. We did what we could. We played hard. That's all you can ask."
While Ankeny will move on to face Ames on Friday in the substate semifinals, Ottumwa will look to move on from a second straight losing season. The Bulldogs graduate seniors Luke Graeve, Allen Cook IV, Bryant Wilson, Tanner Schark, Shakur Pope, Kalib Campbell, Carter Thompson, Landon Platten and Jared Mitchell.
"We'll take some time to reflect and see what we need to work on and see what we need to fix," Hartz said. "Overall, every season is a fun season for me. November through February, getting to coach these kids and watching them grow while coaching high school basketball is what I love to do.
"The results aren't always what they wanted, but I love coaching these kids. You can talk about the record all you want, but these kids fought hard from the first day to the last day of the season. That's the part of the job I love."
