DES MOINES — Adam Greiner finished what he and the Ottumwa boys basketball almost five weeks ago against Des Moines East.
Greiner led the Bulldogs with a game-high 28 points while Cale Leonard added a career-high 15 points as Ottumwa avenged its first loss of the season, putting away a 74-58 CIML Metro conference win at Des Moines East. The Scarlets rallied in the fourth quarter on Dec. 10 to stun Ottumwa, 50-49, at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Armani Robinson added 11 points in the conference road win. Leonard scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half as the Bulldogs once again built a first-half lead against East before pulling away in the second half, bouncing back after a disappointing 63-42 non-conference loss to Burlington one night earlier.
"We shook up the lineup and played a complete game," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "This win is a testament to the fight in these kids. They put (Monday) behind us and played with lots of energy, leading from start to finish."
Jacari Patton and Tyron Wright each scored 14 points to lead East (1-7, 1-4 CIML Metro) while Kobrom Mikele added 10 points for the Scarlets. Rahsha Pope (five points), Shakur Pope (four points), Mason Young (four points), Allen Cook (three points and Tanner Schark (two points) rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (3-7, 2-3 CIML Metro) hosts Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday.