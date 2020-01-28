Trae Swartz has resumed scoring in bunches.
This time, though, the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team is winning games when he does.
For the second straight night, Swartz scored 30 points, and the Bulldogs pulled away from Marshalltown for a 57-50 CIML crossover victory Tuesday at Evans Middle School. Ottumwa (7-7) has won more than six games for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
“These are the moments why I took this job,” said Ottumwa coach Neil Hartz, speaking over pulsating music emanating from the locker room. “These games were our Achilles’ heel early in the season. We’ve figured out how to win one of these close ones.”
The Bulldogs ran their winning streak to four, mostly because of a 17-0 run that spanned the halves and turned a 12-point deficit into a 35-30 lead midway through the third quarter.
Swartz got hot from outside late in the first half to spark the rally, and Matt Graeve came up with two clutch baskets in the closing stretch as Ottumwa held the Bobcats (4-10) scoreless in the final three minutes.
“All of us have confidence right now,” said Swartz, who entered play third in Class 4A in scoring (22.8 points per game). “This is a big week for us, so getting the win (Monday) and today is a big confidence boost for us.”
Ottumwa struggled early on as the Bobcats pushed the pace. The Bulldogs fell behind 16-8 late in the first quarter, then Marshalltown went on an 11-4 run to take a 30-18 lead. The Bobcats got a pair of 3-pointers from Armonniey Thomas during the run.
However, Swartz buried consecutive threes from the wing to pull the Bulldogs within 30-25 at halftime and give themselves a chance in the second half.
“We were a little tired, and we had to weather the storm,” Hartz said. “Fifteen guys in the locker room were ready to make adjustments, and they did. Trae is going to get his every night, but someone else has been stepping up as well each game.”
No one else scored in double figures, but there were plenty of key baskets down the stretch. Adam Greiner’s three-point play with just over six minutes left put the Bulldogs up 46-44, and they never trailed again. Graeve then hit a three and scored inside to push the lead to four with 3 1/2 minutes left.
Two free throws by Joe Hammer sealed the kind of win that had been elusive for Ottumwa this season. Three of its losses have come by six points or less.
“The win is always more important the the points,” Swartz said. “My teammates recognize mismatches, and they just find the open player. No one was guarding Matt and he hit that three. That’s just what good teammates do.”
“Marshalltown was basically playing 5-on-4,” Hartz said. “They weren’t defending Matt or Drake, and that was a huge three by Matt. Someone just keeps stepping up with a great game, and that makes a huge difference.”
Thomas led Marshalltown with 16 points.
Ottumwa hosts Des Moines Lincoln Friday.