OTTUMWA – Kevin Kanaskie and Neil Hartz spent four seasons together trying to turn the Ottumwa High School boys basketball program around.
On Tuesday night, Kanaskie let Hartz know what type of job his friend has done in three seasons at the helm of the Bulldogs.
"He shook my hand and told me we're doing a hell of job down here," Hartz said.
Kanaskie, now the head coach of the defending 4A state champion Waukee Warriors, was able to walk out of Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Tuesday night with a hard-fought victory over the school where became a head coach for the first time in his career. Just one night after earning an overtime win at second-ranked (3A) Washington, Ottumwa fought valiantly in the second half erasing a 15-point deficit before ultimately falling 57-50 to Waukee as three straight missed field goals and three missed free throws kept the Bulldogs from potentially completing the comeback.
"I know we're tired. You can definitely tell," Hartz said. "I think we came out in the first half a little too hyped up. I think we actually went a little too fast on some things, but the kids responded in the second half. These kids play hard. To play back-to-back game like that, I'm not disappointed in anything."
Ottumwa players were not just facing a former coach, who along with Hartz helped revamp the Ottumwa Youth Basketball League that has produced many of the current Bulldog players, but also a familiar face from the OYBL days. Keysean Moore, who played at Cardinal last season, led Waukee with four assists on the night and scored a team-leading seven points in the first quarter as the Warriors built a 17-10 lead.
"That might have played a factor in how our guys started out," Hartz said. "The boys know Keysean. They know Cooper Randall. I know I still have a great relationship with Coach Kanaskie. We talk all the time. There's a lot of familiarity there."
Ottumwa continued to struggle offensively in the second quarter, resulting in just four points with Mason Young's lay-up off feed from Armani Robinson serving as the only OHS field goal of the period. Randall, meanwhile, scored 10 of his team-leading 17 points in the quarter helping Waukee open a 27-12 lead before a pair of Adam Greiner free throws cut the Warrior advantage to 27-14 at the half.
Waukee was 16 minutes away from walking out of Wapello County with an easy CIML win. To avoid that fate, Ottumwa players needed to respond in the second half.
"It came down to what the coaches had to tell us in the locker room at halftime," Ottumwa junior Shakur Pope said. "Don't play to just play. Play for what's on your chest. That was their message. That really spoke to me. I knew I had to come out for my team."
Pope would provide Ottumwa with something of an adrenaline rush in the third quarter. Trailing 27-16, Pope found himself wide-open in the corner in front of the OHS student section off a feed from Greiner and delivered a 3-pointer that sent the student section on one side of Evans Gym and the OHS bench on the other side into a frenzy.
Things were about to get crazier. After a 3-pointer by Randall on Waukee's next possession, Pope stopped and popped another corner 3. Greiner followed with a steal and lay-up before Cale Leonard collected a long defensive rebound and found Pope ahead of the pack for a lay-up, suddenly pulling Ottumwa within 30-26.
"We talked in the huddle and talked about keeping the energy up," Pope said. "Our defense really started it all. We started getting the stops and took our time offensively. That really got things going."
Pope would hang in the air for a tough jumper later in the third before a baseline drive by Greiner cut Waukee's lead to 32-31. Waukee would respond by scoring the final eight points of the third, regaining a nine-point lead and seemingly regaining control of the game.
Control proved to be fleeting for the Warriors (8-7) as Ottumwa had one more burst in the fourth quarter. Greiner began to take over, driving in for a pair of baskets including a 3-point play that answered a baseline jumper by Vance Peiffer to open the fourth before finding Leonard for a lay-up and a foul, cutting Waukee's lead back to one.
Randall scored his final two points at the foul line with 4:56 left, drawing Pope's fifth foul after providing OHS with 12 points and the spark to get back in the game. Allen Cook would forge the one and only tie of the game, sinking a corner 3-pointer in front of the Ottumwa bench to even the score at 44-44 with 4:13 to go.
"It was frustrating to watch the rest of that game from the bench, but that's how the calls go sometimes," Pope said. "We were exhausted, but the coaches condition us a lot. We were used to battling through fatigue."
Kaidan Ivory would ultimately provide Waukee with the plays needed to finally pull away from Ottumwa for good. Ivory snapped the tie from the free throw line with 3:56 left, collected two key rebounds to end a pair of empty Ottumwa possessions and scored inside before feeding Peiffer for Waukee's seventh made 3-pointer, giving the Warriors a 51-44 lead.
"The biggest thing for us is that we're playing together. When a player gets hot, we're able to find him," Hartz said. "Shakur really had started to get hot for us when they called him for that fifth foul. Adam got hot and we started setting screens to let him go to work.
Greiner finished with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Ottumwa. The Bulldogs (5-9) will look to bounce back Friday in a CIML Metro conference contest with Des Moines Hoover at Evans Gym.
"We're playing together," Hartz said. "We're a really good basketball team right now."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Waukee 57, Ottumwa 50
Waukee 17 10 13 17 — 57
Ottumwa 10 4 17 19 — 50
Waukee (57) — Cooper Randall 17, Vance Peiffer 9, Keysean Moore 7, Jaden Rogers 7, Kaidan Ivory 6, Owen Schipper 5, Mason Costello 4, Cade Littlefield 2. Totals 17-46 16-23 57.
3-point goals — 7-23 (Randall 4-6, Moore 1-2, Peiffer 1-2, Rogers 1-4, Ivory 0-1, Schipper 0-1, Costello 0-3, Littlefield 0-4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — 30 (Ivory 6, Littlefield 6, Costello 4, Moore 4, Peiffer 3, Deion Kinnetz-Jenkins 2, Rogers 2, Randall, Schipper). Assists — 14 (Moore 4, Ivory 3, Peiffer 3, Kinnetz-Jenkins 2, Randall 2). Steals — 7 (Kinnetz-Jenkins 3, Costello 2, Moore, Randall). Blocks — 0. Total fouls — 11. Turnovers — 8.
Ottumwa (50) — Adam Greiner 20, Shakur Pope 12, Allen Cook 6, Cale Leonard 6, Mason Young 4, Armani Robinson 2. Totals 19-43 8-15 50.
3-point goals — 4-16 (Cook 2-5, Pope 2-5, Leonard 0-1, Tanner Schark 0-1, Greiner 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Fouled out — Pope, Young. Rebounds — 27 (Greiner 10, Young 5, Leonard 4, Cook 2, Robinson 2, Schark 2). Assists — 17 (Greiner 6, Leonard 5, Robinson 3, Pope, Schark, Young). Steals — 6 (Greiner 3, Young 2, Leonard). Blocks — 1 (Cook). Total fouls — 21. Turnovers — 13.