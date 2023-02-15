Boys basketball: Bulldogs close regular season on winning note

OTTUMWA — The season isn't over yet.
The Ottumwa boys basketball team is hoping they've found a winning formula at the right time of the year.
The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with consecutive wins, including a 22-point victory over Mason City on Monday in the final game played this season at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Head coach Neil Hartz was able to put an all-senior line-up on the floor during the final minutes of a 58-36 Iowa Alliance win over Mason City, culminating with a 3-pointer hit by Bryant Wilson as the buzzer sounded on Ottumwa's final home game of the season.
"I think that might have been the first shot Bryant's made this season," Hartz said. "I started taking guys out late in the game. It was Tanner Schark that said we should go ahead and put all the seniors in. It didn't even dawn on me that we hadn't gotten a few of those guys in.
"I'm happy for all of them. The way we played, that's how we should be looking defensively. Those guys on the court at the end are usually on our scout team. They're doing their jobs every day to make us better as a team. It's a good feeling to win like this in our last home game."
Ottumwa followed up Monday's 22-point home win over Mason City with a 68-40 win on the road at Fort Madison, marking the first time this season the Bulldogs have allowed 40 points or less to consecutive opponents. After scoring a game-high 16 points on Monday against the Riverhawks, Trae Brown matched OHS teammate Allen Cook with a game-high 17 points on Tuesday against the Bloodhounds with Cook (9) and Brown (7) combining to pull in 16 of Ottumwa's 37 rebounds in the regular-season finale.
"When we were patient on offense, we got whatever we wanted," Hartz said. "(Mason City) started doubling Trae because they realized they couldn't guard him. That's when Trae became a passer. He found Tanner (Schark) for a lay-up, Allen for a 3-pointer, Shak(ur Pope) for a 3-pointer.
"We understood that defenses were going to try and take Trae away. That's where other guys stepped up."
Rahsha Pope was one of those players that stepped up during Ottumwa's two wins this week. On Monday, Pope had 14 points including the highlight of the home finale slamming home a breakaway dunk set up by a steal and pass ahead from older brother Shakur giving the Bulldogs a 36-24 lead after three quarters.
"I just had a lot of momentum going into it. He (Shakur) knew immediately I was going to dunk it," Rahsha Pope said. "We work together a lot on fast breaks. It felt good to go out with a bang at home."
Schark also came up with a big play for the Bulldogs in his final home basketball game. As part of a 14-point night against Mason City, Schark went coast-to-coast at the end of the first half grabbing a defensive rebound with four seconds left before driving up the court and rattling in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs on top 23-17.
"The student section actually kind of had me tricked. They were counting the time down to mess with (Mason City) on their possession, so when I caught the rebound I though the buzzer was going to go off," Schark said. "I stood there for a second, looked up at the shot clock and saw 4.5 seconds were left, so I just hustled down the court and put up a prayer. I feel like that got the team going a little bit more and gave us a nice momentum shift."
Aside from a 10-0 run to close out the first half by Fort Madison on Tuesday, Ottumwa has dominated play in the final six quarters of the regular season outscoring the Riverhawks and Bloodhounds 103-59 over the past 48 minutes. The Bulldogs will carry that momentum and a 6-15 record into Ankeny next Monday to open Class 4A substate tournament play against Hawks.
"Ankeny has definitely played some different monsters this season. They've played Waukee twice. They've played Dowling and Valley twice," Hartz said. "For us, we've just got to go play and see what happens. We just have to do our thing and see where we're at."
