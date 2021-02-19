OTTUMWA — From here on out, it will take the best effort every night for the Ottumwa boys basketball season to continue.
Friday night was a good sign that the Bulldogs are ready to meet that challenge.
Trae Swartz scored 26 points to lead all scorers, putting together one more great regular-season performance in his high school basketball career as Ottumwa overcame a hot shooting start by Southeast Polk, shutting out the Rams in the second half on the way to securing a 55-42 win in the final tune-up before the postseason at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs close out the regular season with six straight wins and a fantastic 15-5 overall record. Next up for Ottumwa is the postseason, starting with a Class 4A substate opener at home against Iowa City West on Monday night at 7 p.m.
"We challenged the guys at the beginning of the night to play a full 32 minute game. We have yet to do that this year," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "That's what we did tonight. The boys took that and played a full 32 minutes. Gatlin (Menninga) and Kie (Glosser) denied their two best shooters. It was phenomenal."
Chase Bartlett led Southeast Polk (10-7) with 16 points, including nine in the first quarter as the Rams hit 3-pointers on their first two possessions to open a quick 6-0 lead. Hartz called a quick timeout just over a minute into the game, allowing Ottumwa to refocus.
"They were going to do a little run-and-jump trap, so Hartz gave us a little break," Swartz said. "It allowed us to breath. We know what we're doing. Coach (Kyle) Creamer was drawing up a design for us that allowed us to break it all up and space out the floor."
Out of the timeout, Swartz got Ottumwa going with the first of his five makes from 3-point territory. The Bulldogs finally caught the Rams early in the second quarter on a tying 3-pointer by Swartz with five minutes left in the half and took the lead for the first time on a go-ahead 3-point play by Matt Graeve.
Still, Southeast Polk battled back to send the teams into the second half tied at 28-28. That 28 would stay on the Rams' side of the scoreboard throughout the entire third quarter as Southeast Polk missed 17 straight shots, allowing Ottumwa to score 15 straight points on the way to securing a sixth straight win.
"We're hitting our stride right now," Hartz said. "I'd hate to be anyone in this substate that has to go up against Ottumwa."