With Trae Swartz guarding the paint, Ottumwa teammate Joe Hammer dives to try and swipe the basketball away from Southeast Polk senior Malichai Williams (23) on Friday night during CIML boys basketball action at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa. The Bulldog defense swarmed the Rams in the second half, shutting out Southeast Polk in the third quarter on the way to a 55-42 win to close out the regular season with a 15-5 record, including six straight wins. Ottumwa opens postseason play at home Monday against Iowa City West.