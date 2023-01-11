BURLINGTON — The Ottumwa High School boys basketball team got off to strong starts in consecutive games over consecutive nights at Burlington and Ames.
In both games, however, second-quarter droughts led to the downfall of the Bulldogs. Burlington used a run of 15 unanswered points to erase an 18-17 deficit on Monday night, leading to a 54-39 non-conference at Carl Johanssen Gymnasium, while Ames outscored Ottumwa 20-4 in the second period erasing a 9-8 deficit on the way to a 62-31 Iowa Alliance conference win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday at Harrison Barnes Gym.
Shakur Pope led the Ottumwa boys with 16 points on Monday against the Grayhounds. Rahsha Pope paced the Bulldogs on Tuesday against the Little Cyclones with nine points.
Ottumwa (2-6, 1-4 Iowa Alliance) returns home on Friday to host Des Moines East. It will be just the second game of the season for the Bulldogs at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
