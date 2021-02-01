DES MOINES — The Ottumwa boys basketball team was able to rally once on Monday night at Des Moines Roosevelt.
The Bulldogs ultimately needed two rallies to pull off a CIML Metro conference win against the Roughriders. Sam King scored a game-high 17 points, including several key baskets in the second half, as Roosevelt used a 12-0 start to the second half to secure a 58-47 CIML Metro win on Monday night.
Jakari Bradley added 15 points for the Roughriders (3-6, 3-3 CIML Metro). Roosevelt built an eight-point lead in the first half before Ottumwa rallied to take a 26-25 lead at halftime keyed by a 13-2 run.
Trae Swartz led Ottumwa with 15 points in the contest before fouling out with 1:12 left. Kie Glosser added 13 points for the Bulldogs off the bench, including consecutive 3-pointers that pulled Ottumwa within 48-43 with three minutes to go.
Ottumwa (9-5, 3-3 CIML Metro) will host Des Moines Lincoln on Friday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.