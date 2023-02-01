OTTUMWA — Evans Middle School Gymnasium will never be confused for the Marshalltown Roundhouse.
For Jaxson Eisenbarth, however, Tuesday's trip to Ottumwa felt a little bit like a homecoming. Back in southeast Iowa, playing in front of several family members from around the area, Eisenbarth sank five 3-pointers for the Marshalltown Bobcats in a 56-37 win over the Bulldog boys basketball team earning an Iowa Alliance road win.
"Our coaches did a really good job game-planning. We watched film and kind of knew the defense that Ottumwa runs," said Eisenbarth after scoring 15 points on Tuesday. "We had an offense that was able to counter their 3-2, their 2-1-2, their 2-3 or their man defense. It all starts with good ball movement. It starts with getting it inside and it creates shots for everyone else."
For most of the night, Eisenbarth was part of a three-pronged attack for the Bobcats. Dalen Huston led all scorers with 18 points, hauling in 12 rebounds for a double-double, while Drake Kapayou scored 14 points shooting 5-9 from the field and 4-7 from 3-point territory.
Combined, the Marshalltown trio scored the first 35 points of the game for the Bobcats. Kapayou and Eisenbarth each drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter during a 17-5 run that gave the Bobcats a 10-point lead.
"I thought we were on a roll after the win we got Friday over Des Moines North," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "We went to back to some of our old ways of not being where we're supposed to be on defense. We weren't cutting like we were supposed to be on offense. I didn't expect us to play like this. I'm kind of in shock."
Trae Brown, who injured his ankle during practice on Monday, led the Bulldogs 24 hours later scoring 15 points with a team-high four rebounds and four steals. Rahsha Pope, who injured his ankle last week in a home loss to Washington, added seven points including a connection with older brother Shakur on a lay-up that helped spark a 9-3 run to close out the first half cutting a 15-point Bobcat lead down to 26-17 by halftime.
"I was feeling like we were in the game and we were good to go," Hartz said. "We told the guys what we needed to fix at halftime, then we come out and first four minutes (of the second half) killed us."
As they did in the first half, Eisenbarth and Kapayo struck early from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half helping the Bobcats on a 9-3 run of their own. After a 3-point play by Brown cut the Marshalltown lead back to 13, a putback by Brayden Weatherly and two free throws by Treshaun Brooks to close out the third quarter lifted the Bobcats to a 41-25 lead.
"We were not rotating (defensively) and we were not helping on the back side," Hartz said. "We knew exactly what (Marshalltown) was going to do. They were going to play five-out, play block to block. We knew what they were going to do, practiced for it then got into the game and didn't execute it."
Eisenbarth added his final two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, helping Marshalltown (11-6) open a 24-point lead. Eisenbarth father, Terry, is a former instructor and coach in southeast Iowa at the Pekin and Van Buren County school districts.
"We've still got family in the Keota, Washington and Pekin areas," Jaxson Eisenbarth said. "It was only about a 40-50 minute drive for most of them. They wanted to come down to support me. It made it feel a little bit like a home away from home. It made for a nice atmosphere."
Ottumwa (3-11) returns to the court for Senior Night on Thursday against Centerville. Luke Graeve, Allen Cook, Bryant Wilson, Tanner Schark, Shakur Pope, Kalib Campbell, Carter Thompson, Landon Platten and Jared Mitchell will be honored prior to tip-off at Evans Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.