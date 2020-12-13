OTTUMWA — Two of the best talents in Iowa High School boys basketball could be found in Wapello County on Monday night.
Only one, however, was able to showcase his skills at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Tamin Lipsey scored 23 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, to lead sixth-ranked (4A) Ames to a season-opening 64-47 win over Ottumwa in a CIML crossover clash. The Bulldogs could not overcome 24 turnovers, falling for the second time in six days with senior forward Trae Swartz still out of action as one of two remaining OHS players still in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
"It's just the kind of season we're going to have. You just don't know who you're going to have from week to week," said OHS head boys basketball Neil Hartz, who returned the sidelines on Monday after missing last Tuesday's home loss to Mount Pleasant in quarantine. "The guys were ready. They step up with whatever we have to do. The guys that played Tuesday played outstanding considering we were down five guys and had to bring five guys up."
Swartz, the second-leading scorer among returning players entering this season, missed Monday's showdown with Ames as did Mason Young. Both post players were missed as Corey Phillips added 10 points and six rebounds, including a conventional 3-point play on a reverse during a 23-point surge for the Little Cyclones in the final eight minutes.
We're still down two, but I thought we played hard," Hartz said. "We just need a few more guys to help with the post, but the one thing you never doubt with this team is how hard they're going to play."
Ottumwa got what it wanted without its top scorer in the first eight minutes of each half. The Bulldogs controlled the tempo, forcing Ames into a battle of half-court offenses, and took an 11-6 lead into the second quarter thanks to consecutive 3-pointers from Gatlin Menninga and Joe Hammer to end the first period.
"The guys did exactly what we told them," Hartz said. "They've got great, athletic guards. We needed to slow them down as much as possible."
"Our coaches told us to come out like we're going to knock off the sixth-ranked team in the state," Menninga added.
Menninga picked up the scoring pace for the Bulldogs, finishing with a career-high 21 points including the first seven OHS points of the game. The second quarter, however, saw a turning point in the game that began shortly after a baseline drive to the basket by Adam Greiner put Ottumwa up 13-9 and shortly before Menninga went out of the game with a leg injury.
"I was excited to get back in the game after having to come out," Menninga said. "I made a bad play right after I got back in the game because I was so excited."
Menninga had one of eight turnovers in the final six minutes of the first half as Ottumwa managed to score just eight points on three field goals. Six straight turnovers at one point sparked a 23-5 run to finish the half by Ames with 3-pointers by Lucas Lueth, Lipsey and Keyshaun Brooks putting the Little Cyclones in front for good.
"The pressure got to us. We had some guys that haven't worked on a man-press," Hartz said. "They didn't man-press us last year and that's the only film we had since this was their first game. After a few times, we should be able to figure it out, but we just got in a hurry when we did break it. Turnovers turned into easy shots for them."
Brooks sank another 3-pointer to open the scoring for both teams in the second half, giving Ames a 35-19 lead early in the third quarter. Ottumwa would answer with a 16-4 run spurred on by Menninga, who scored 11 points in the period including a 3-point play that drew the third foul on Brooks off a block inside by Adam Greiner.
Two free throws by Greiner with just over a minute left in the third quarter, following three straight transition points by Menninga, cut the Ames lead to 39-35. Suddenly, an upset of the sixth-ranked team in the state seemed very possible.
"The coaches had a big part to do with that. The speech they gave at halftime really pumped us up," Menninga said. "Joe (Hammer) was also in our faces getting us pumped up for the second half. The energy we took out of the locker room was really good."
Ames would fire back in the fourth. Brooks scored from 3-point range on consecutive possessions before Lipsley drove in for consecutive lay-ups, building the lead back out to 49-37.
Hammer and Kie Glosser each sank 3-pointers in the final four minutes, both times bringing Ottumwa within 12. Each time, Ames (1-0) answered with the 3-point play by Phillips and a 3-pointer by Lueth.
Brooks finished with 19 points for Ames, hitting five of the nine shots made by the Little Cyclones in the game from 3-point territory. Ottumwa (1-2) heads to Grinnell on Tuesday, is hoping to schedule a game either for Friday or Saturday and is scheduled to head into the holiday break with a game next Monday at Oskaloosa when Hartz to have all his players back on the court.
"We'll be full strength going to Osky. I would like to play two games under our belt with everyone back," Hartz said. "Those two guys would help us, but in the end the guys in the locker room played their hearts out. They went toe-to-toe with the sixth-ranked team in the state."