DES MOINES — The fortunes of the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team may be about to turn around.
Adam Greiner scored a career-high 35 points, helping to rally the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Des Moines North on Monday. Ottumwa outscored the Polar Bears, 19-11, in the fourth quarter to earn a 62-57 CIML Metro conference win.
Greiner scored five of Ottumwa's final nine points during a late 9-2 run after North rallied to tie the score at 53-53 late in regulation. Rahsha Pope added nine points, including a score while being fouled after North's third turnover in the span of four possessions, giving Ottumwa a 53-48 lead.
Mason Young returned from illness to add eight points off the bench for the Bulldogs. Tanner Schark, also returning from illness, matched Armani Robinson with five points including a tiebreaking free throw early in the fourth quarter that gave Ottumwa the lead for the first time since scoring the first point of the game.
"I feel confident in this team. I think we're going to turn things around in these first couple of weeks out of the holiday break," Greiner said. "We're going to get our record back to where we we've wanted it and we're going to start playing the way we've wanted to all year.
"This was a very important game to get us back on track right out of the break."
Kenny Brooks led North (0-10, 0-3 CIML Metro) with 14 points in the loss. Kelvin Toe added 11 points for the Polar Bears.