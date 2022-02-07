OTTUMWA – The clock couldn't run fast enough for Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz on Monday night.
When those final seconds finally ran off the clock, the basketball was in the hands of Adam Greiner who helped secure more than just a couple senior season milestones against Mount Pleasant. Greiner followed his first half-court buzzer-beater to end the third quarter by driving the baseline in the fourth for his first dunk ever at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Those were five of Greiner's game-high 17 points. They each proved to be pretty pivotal by the end of the night as the Bulldogs held off Mount Pleasant, 47-45, to snap a three-game losing streak.
"Adam was already in the locker room hyping us up and thanking us for helping him get that dunk," Ottumwa junior Shakur Pope said. "It's all about feeding the hot hand. When someone gets hot, you get him the ball."
Ottumwa led throughout the final three quarters after scoring eight straight points in the first quarter to build a 12-4 lead. Mount Pleasant got within 18-17 at the half and missed several chances to tie or take the lead before Ottumwa was able to pull away in the second half, building a 40-28 lead on a steal and breakaway lay-up by Greiner midway through the fourth quarter.
Payton Hagans started one last run by Mount Pleasant (8-11) to rally for the road win, sinking consecutive 3-pointer to cut Ottumwa's lead in half. Greiner would drive the baseline for his first career dunk at home with 2:18 left before Dewon Trent countered immediately by sinking a 3-pointer of his own, pulling Mount Pleasant back within 42-37.
"It was nice for Adam to get that dunk. I'm happy for him, but once you get it, you have to get back and play defense," Hartz said.
The Panthers pulled even closer after Dylan Hagans stole the ball in the paint from Rahsha Pope and found Payton Hagans ahead drawing a foul on the Bulldog defense. The younger Hagans missed the first free throw, keeping Ottumwa's lead at two possessions with less than two minutes left.
Up 42-38, Shakur Pope finally seemed to put the win away scoring inside while drawing a foul, leading to a 3-point play with 1:11 left that put Ottumwa back up seven. Eight seconds later, Owen Vansickel answered sinking the ninth shot from behind the 3-point arc for the Panthers again cutting into Ottumwa's lead entering the game's final minute.
"We always felt good that we were going to win, but we didn't think it would get that close," Shakur Pope said. "It turned out to be a pretty good game right to the end."
Greiner's biggest two points on another Ottumwa press break, giving the Bulldogs a 47-41 lead in the closing seconds. Payton Hagans drove in to answer for the Panthers before a missed free throw by Armani Robinson gave Mount Pleasant a chance to continue their rally.
The Panthers, however, took too long attacking the basket. By the time Aadien Ashton converted a lay-up of his own, the clock was ticking away as Mount Pleasant could not stop the clock after using up their final timeout earlier in the quarter, leaving Cale Leonard to simply find Greiner with the final inbounds pass of the night, allowing Ottumwa to officially improve to 7-12 on the season.
"We've had games where we've gotten the lead and let a team come back," Hartz said. "What was good for us was that we got the lead early and, even when Mount Pleasant made a run to get back in the game, we fought to stretch the lead back out."
Robinson and Pope both finished with 12 points apiece for Ottumwa while Mason Young and Allen Cook dominated the glass, combining for 15 of Ottumwa's 27 rebounds against the Panthers. Trent finished with 15 points and six rebounds to lead Mount Pleasant while Ashton added 12 points and Payton Hagans finished with 10.
Ottumwa returns to CIML Metro conference play at Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday.