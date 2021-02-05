OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa boys basketball team made their case on the hardwood Friday night against Des Moines Lincoln.
Now, it's in the hands of the six coaches in Class 4A, Substate 3 who will meet on Sunday to decide the seeding for the upcoming postseason.
The Bulldogs overcame an energized group of Railsplitters, spurred on by a 24-point night from Trovary Cavil, with a balanced effort that nearly saw six players reach double figures in scoring. Adam Greiner led the way for Ottumwa with 15 points while Trae Swartz added 14 points as the OHS teammates combined to score 25 of their 29 points in the final three quarters of a 67-51 CIML Metro conference win on Friday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"We just kind of got out of our element. Lincoln was jacked up to come play us after the first game this season," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "Things got pretty intense in the fourth quarter (of Ottumwa's 73-57 win at Lincoln back on Jan. 8). I just kept telling our guys to remain calm and weather the storm. In the second quarter, we started playing Ottumwa basketball."
Ottumwa basketball including three consecutive field goals for Swartz after being held to just two free throws in the first quarter. Holding on to the basketball helped Ottumwa turn the tide as the Bulldogs went from committing six turnovers during a 10-point opening quarter to one turnover and 20 points in the second.
"I think we went on a 12-0 run there at one point," Hartz said. "We took the lead and never looked back."
Matt Graeve added 13 points, including four of Ottumwa's 10 points in the opening quarter and a 3-point play to open the third. The Bulldogs attacked the basket, leading to open looks including a lay-up by Graeve on a feed from Gatlin Menninga and a basket by Greiner on a pass from Swartz helping Ottumwa open a 47-33 lead after three.
Just like the first game with Lincoln, things got heated in the final quarter. This time, it would stop any hopes of a late comeback for the Railsplitters after cutting Ottumwa's lead to 49-40 with five minutes to go.
Greiner looked to put Ottumwa back up by 11, but had his shot blocked inside by Jaryen Graham. The two players fought for possession of the basketball, leading to a jump ball that would have given Lincoln possession with a chance to get as close as six.
Instead, Graham was whistled for a technical foul for taunting Greiner. Joe Hammer made two free throws, pushing Ottumwa's lead back up to 11, before Swartz scored on the ensuing possession off the technical foul. What could have been a six-point lead was suddenly up to 12 with Greiner coming back to the court later to finish off his 15-point effort with two determined drives to the basket for a lay-up and two free throws.
"The big thing there was Coach Hartz pulling me out of the game right after that technical foul. I was started to jaw back a little bit, so Coach Hartz pulled me out at the right time to let me compose myself," Greiner said. "After that happened, I took it personally. I wanted to go out there and do whatever I could to seal the win."
The question now for Ottumwa (10-5, 4-3 CIML Metro) is, will that win seal a No. 2 seed in the six-team 4A, Substate 3? With Johnston poised to lock in the top seed in the substate, Ottumwa and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-7 entering play Friday) figure to be next in line to get the second bye into the substate semifinal.
"We've played a full schedule. We've got wins over big 4A schools. We've got wins over big 3A schools. We've even got a win over a big 1A school in Grand View Christian," Greiner said. "That loss on Monday to Des Moines Roosevelt is the big argument against us. We're going to have to find a way to counter that loss, but I think Coach Hartz is going to make a good argument for us to get the two seed.
"I'm confident in this team. It's basketball. Anybody can win any game. We know how to fight, we know how to play defense and our attitude is good. If we go out and play Ottumwa basketball, we can beat anybody in the state."