Boys basketball: Bulldogs outlast North for sixth straight

When you're hot, you're hot.
Indeed, there isn't much to cool off the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team these days.
The Bulldogs won their second game in as many nights against a team it lost to earlier in the season, getting a combined 47 points from Trae Swartz and Joe Hammer to outlast Des Moines North 83-73 in overtime Saturday at Evans Middle School.
This time, it took a rally from 11 points down in the middle of the third quarter to get to overtime, where the Bulldogs scored all their points from the free-throw line.
"There is zero quit in this team. We're on a roll right now," Ottumwa coach Neil Hartz said. "What we're doing is learning how to take care of late-game situations, and knowing how to win these games. We're clicking on all cylinders."
The Bulldogs' 3-7 start to the season is all but a distance memory, as they've won six consecutive games. This one, however, may have been the toughest because of contrasting styles. Ottumwa (9-7, 3-4 CIML Metro) showed it could play North's run-and-gun style and still come out on top.
"It's what we played during the summer in travel ball, where it's always that way," said point guard Joe Hammer, who scored 20 points and hit five free throws in overtime. "Guys aren't panicking now. The Marshalltown game (a 57-50 win) helped us a lot and gave us confidence in these games."
The teams went to overtime tied at 68, but only after Swartz triggered a big run to end regulation by scoring nine points in the final five minutes. However, his biggest contribution was drawing a charge on North's Tharon Locure driving to the basket for a last-second layup attempt.
In overtime, the Polar Bears were cold from the floor, but a pair of free throws by Malik Allen, Class 4A's leading scorer, tied the game at 70. With Ottumwa leading 72-20, Locure picked up his fifth foul and was called for a technical; Hammer made three free throws to push the lead to five, and North never threatened.
Allen entered the game averaging 25 points per game, while Swartz was third in 4A scoring (23.4). Allen scored 23 points in the first half, but managed just six in the second as the Bulldogs consistently switched defenders on him. Swartz scored 27 in the contest.
"He's such a great player. He's so quick," Hammer said of Allen. "Our goal wasn't really to let him shoot the ball, but we threw just about everyone we had at him, trying to make them beat us with someone else."
"We felt that if he was going to pull up and shoot from the volleyball line, we were going to let him do that," Hartz said. "He hit a couple, so we went out to defend three more steps and he wasn't much a factor. That was the difference in the game."
The game was up-and-down most of the way. Ottumwa took a 21-18 lead after . quarter, but a strong second quarter by Metro-leading North (7-6, 6-1) gave it a 40-35 lead at the break. Allen scored 17 of the Polar Bears' 22 points in the quarter.
North came out hot in the third quarter, building a 50-41 lead on an open 3-pointer by Deavin Hilson. That forced Hartz to call a timeout to refocus his team.
"We weren't playing with the same intensity as we were on Friday," Hammer said.
Ottumwa battled within 56-54 at the quarter back on a three by Hammer, and eventually tied the game at 66 on a three-point play by Adam Greiner with 2:06 left in regulation. The Polar Bears played for the last shot in the last minute, but Ottumwa had fouls to give, and shortened the game by making it choppy and not allowing North to use its athleticism to win the game.
"They had a good look," Hartz said. "But Trae stepped up and took the charge."
Ottumwa, having won four games in six days, now gets to rest for a few days before hosting Des Moines Roosevelt Thursday.
"We're just playing with more intensity now," Hammer said. "We were flat-out choking these games the first half of the year, but you get experience by winning them, and that's what we're doing."