OTTUMWA — Being a defensive team that scores a lot of points.
That's the philosophy Neil Hartz has heading into his fourth season as head coach of the Ottumwa High School boys basketball program. Hartz feels he has the talent this season that can make life difficult for teams on both ends of the court, creating turnovers and forcing missed shots that ultimately lead to easy baskets with fast breaks back down the other end of the floor.
"We're going to get stops and we're going to run, but in order to run, we have to get those stops," Hartz said. "We'll still play in the half-court, but we're putting a lot of emphasis on our defense first. I think scoring, for some of our guys, is going to come naturally. We've got so much speed compared to the last couple years. It's going to be a much different style that we're going to play."
Ottumwa tested those skills last week with 40-minute scrimmages at home against Pekin and reigning South Central Conference champion Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Both area teams presented unique challenges for the athletic Bulldogs, who soared past the Panthers in the first scrimmage last Wednesday morning at Evans Middle School Gymnasium before battling for the first time against a zone defense shown by the Rockets.
"We see some zone from the smaller schools that we play, but we don't see that a lot from the Des Moines Public schools," Hartz said. "We've worked a little bit on it. That'll be something we'll have ready to go by the time we get to next Friday and Saturday."
After facing Albia in a Hall-of-Pride scrimmage last week, getting a true test of a four-quarter contest, the Bulldogs will continue preparing this week for the first two games of the regular season. Ottumwa host Des Moines Hoover in Iowa Alliance Conference action at Evans Middle School Gymnasium this Friday before taking on Fairfield in the inaugural 'City of Bridges Classic' at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Saturday prior to top-ranked Indian Hills home contest with Kankakee.
"Our side of the Iowa Alliance is loaded. Hoover is going to be good, Roosevelt is going to be good, Lincoln is going to be good, North is going to be better and this is the first time five years at East where they've had a coach who has been there for consecutive years," Hartz said. "It's going to be good to get the opportunity to play a game at Indian Hills. They get to play on the same floor that the top-ranked team in the country plays on. It's going to be good for the entire community to have everyone coming together."
Ottumwa is coming a hard-luck 7-16 season that included stretches in several games where the Bulldogs struggled to score consistently, especially in the half-court. As a result, Ottumwa barely reached the 50-point mark in scoring average for the third straight year under Hartz while allowing just under 59 points a game defensively including seven losses by less than 10 points.
Despite the graduation of their top three scorers from last season, the common thread among returning varsity players like Allen Cook, Shakur and Rahsha Pope along with varsity newcomers like Trae Brown is speed. Hartz believes that, with a better defensive effort, Ottumwa will easily see their scoring average increase this season.
"The potential is there for us to be really good this year," Hartz said. "We're very athletic and we're going to play fast. We feel like we have the potential to be a very hard team to play against.
"We've got a lot of guys that can score. We just have to keep the other teams from putting the ball in the hoop," Cook added. "We're just trying to use our speed to defend well and not give up easy buckets."
